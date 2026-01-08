CCTO defends vehicle clamping near Basilica

THE Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) defended the clamping of several vehicles along Quezon Boulevard near the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, saying the incident involved a clear parking violation in a designated public utility bus (PUB) stop.

According to CCTO assistant head Kent Francisco Jongoy, the affected area along Quezon Boulevard, from the corner of Burgos Street extending about 15 to 20 meters, has been officially designated as a PUB Stop, as indicated by existing road signs.

The clamping incident happened near the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño after the Opening Salvo activities on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

Jongoy said the PUB Stop signage is immediately followed by a separate “Pay Parking” sign, which may have caused confusion among some motorists.

However, he said parking is strictly prohibited within the PUB Stop zone as the area is intended for the loading and unloading of bus passengers.

To further enforce the restriction, the CCTO also installed yellow pavement markings in the area to clearly indicate the no-parking rule.

“The area is being used for loading and unloading of bus passengers,” he said.

He said the markings and signage were meant to guide motorists and prevent illegal parking.

Several vehicle owners earlier complained after their cars were clamped, claiming they believed parking was allowed due to the presence of a pay parking sign near the area.

CCTO advised motorists to carefully observe road signs and pavement markings, especially in high-traffic areas near major religious and festival sites, to avoid violations similar to the incident.

The enforcement comes as traffic volume increases around the Basilica amid ongoing religious activities and preparations for the Sinulog festivities. (CAV)