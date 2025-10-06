CCTO denies implementing quota system

THE Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) clarified that the dismissal of one of its former traffic personnel was due to poor performance, not for failing to meet a supposed “quota.”

This came after reports surfaced that the former enforcer burned his uniform in protest, allegedly claiming he was removed from service for not reaching the required number of apprehensions.

CCTO head Raquel Arce denied that the office imposes any quota system for its enforcers.

She said what the department observes is a Performance Target Evaluation, which forms part of their Individual Performance Commitment and Review (IPCR).

“Walay quota nga gipangayo sa mga enforcer. Ang giingon nilang ‘quota’ dili gikan sa CCTO. Ang among gi-basehan mao ang performance target evaluation sa ilang IPCR,” Arce said.

(No quota is being required from the enforcers. What they refer to as a ‘quota’ does not come from the CCTO. What we base it on is the performance target evaluation in their IPCR.)

She said that as traffic enforcers, part of their performance assessment naturally includes issuing citation tickets, since it is a core duty of their role.

Arce explained that as a traffic enforcer, part of the performance target naturally involves issuing citation tickets. However, she clarified that apprehensions are not the sole basis for evaluation, as management and control of one’s assigned area are also taken into account.

Arce said that while most traffic personnel were able to issue at least 100 citation tickets within three months, the dismissed employee only managed to issue 12.

She clarified that the low number was not the only reason for the non-renewal of his contract, but rather an overall reflection of his poor work ethics and weak performance in managing his area of responsibility.

The CCTO chief stressed that the office values fairness in its evaluation process and that renewal decisions are based on measurable performance indicators, not arbitrary quotas. (CAV)