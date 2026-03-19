CCTO disputes Piston claim, says Cebu transport strike caused no major disruption

He emphasized that modern jeepneys comprise the bulk of Cebu City’s public transport fleet, while Piston Cebu -- largely representing traditional jeepney operators -- accounts for only a smaller share.

“As of 2 p.m. today, our current public transportation operations even exceeded that of yesterday -- from 372 units to 410 units,” Jongoy said, citing CCTO monitoring data from its Eagles Eye system at the Colon Street–Osmeña Boulevard intersection for passenger bus and jeepney.

He added that based on data from Gorordo Ave. and Gen. Maxilom Ave., where Lahug routes pass through, the numbers of public transportation has exceeded the average from Wednesday.

“They said ‘85 percent’ paralyzed. And yet we exceeded every hour than that of yesterday,” he added.

There was no significant decrease, on an hourly rate, on terms of the figures of public transport along Pope John Paul II Ave. and F. Cabahug St., where intercity routes are traversing from Mandaue City.

Jongoy said operators and cooperatives of modern jeepney reported more than 90 percent deployment of their fleets, while the rest are units on maintenance and repairs.

The City Government also placed buses and other vehicles on standby to assist stranded passengers if needed. (EHP)