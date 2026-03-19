CCTO disputes Piston claim, says Cebu transport strike caused no major disruption

THE Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) pushed back on Thursday, March 19, 2026, against claims by transport group Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) Cebu that its strike had paralyzed public transportation across the city.
In a phone interview, CCTO Deputy Chief lawyer Kent Francesco Jongoy said there was “no massive disruption” in operations, contradicting figures released by the group showing up to 90 percent impact on some routes.
Piston Cebu earlier reported that routes such as Tamiya–MEPZ 1 were heavily affected, with disruptions reaching 90 percent, while other major routes -- including Mabolo-Ayala, Lahug–Ayala and Manalili–Cathedral -- posted around 85 percent. Additional routes, including Talamban–Carbon and Pit-os–Colon, reportedly saw 75 percent disruption.
The strike forms part of a nationwide protest led by Piston opposing fuel-related taxes, including the value-added tax and excise tax, and calling for a rollback in fuel prices.
However, Jongoy said the city had anticipated the strike’s impact, citing an agreement reached Wednesday, March 18, between Mayor Nestor Archival and the Federation of Cebu Transport Cooperatives to ensure continued operations of modern jeepneys.
He emphasized that modern jeepneys comprise the bulk of Cebu City’s public transport fleet, while Piston Cebu -- largely representing traditional jeepney operators -- accounts for only a smaller share.
“As of 2 p.m. today, our current public transportation operations even exceeded that of yesterday -- from 372 units to 410 units,” Jongoy said, citing CCTO monitoring data from its Eagles Eye system at the Colon Street–Osmeña Boulevard intersection for passenger bus and jeepney.
He added that based on data from Gorordo Ave. and Gen. Maxilom Ave., where Lahug routes pass through, the numbers of public transportation has exceeded the average from Wednesday.
“They said ‘85 percent’ paralyzed. And yet we exceeded every hour than that of yesterday,” he added.
There was no significant decrease, on an hourly rate, on terms of the figures of public transport along Pope John Paul II Ave. and F. Cabahug St., where intercity routes are traversing from Mandaue City.
Jongoy said operators and cooperatives of modern jeepney reported more than 90 percent deployment of their fleets, while the rest are units on maintenance and repairs.
The City Government also placed buses and other vehicles on standby to assist stranded passengers if needed. (EHP)