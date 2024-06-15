CCTO implements 30-day road closure of center lanes of Osmeña Blvd.

THE center lanes of Osmeña Boulevard across the Fuente Circle, will be closed for 30 days to pave the way for road works of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project.

According to the official Facebook page of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), the road closure will start from June 15 to July 14, 2024.

CCTO added each lane would take 15 days to be completed.

Because of these road works, CCTO advised motorists to take alternative routes, particularly during peak hours.

According to the official Facebook page of the CBRT project, the road closure is intended for the PCCP pavement work for the CBRT intersection.

In a chat message on Saturday, June 15, CCTO assistant head Kent Francesco Jongoy said the closure would not greatly affect the public utility vehicles.

“The closure like the ones currently implemented now are not of the same magnitude as that of last year,” Jongoy said.

Jongoy said they are implementing a phasing of closure, which is only half of the entire road.

“Last year, they required an entire closure of a portion or block of a street. But now, we are implementing a phasing of closure (half of the street) to mitigate its impact and to ensure that roads can still be used while they are doing work albeit minimized road width,” Jongoy said.

The CCTO official urged the public to leave early from their homes to avoid traffic congestion.

“We are just suggesting to everyone to take their trips as early as possible (at least an hour before) to avoid congestion if there is really a need to pass by the area,” Jongoy said.

Moreover, Jongoy said that the CCTO has requested the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to accelerate civil works and take advantage of the reduced passenger volumes during this school vacation.

“I hope everything will go well as scheduled to prevent further delays,” he said. / AML