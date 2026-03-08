CCTO ramps up counterflow drive

THE Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) warned motorists against counterflowing on roads, stating the practice entails penalties and endangers drivers and pedestrians.

The agency ramped up enforcement against counterflowing and other violations, particularly for motorcycle riders across Cebu City.

During the March 6, 2026 meeting of the City Government Traffic Management Committee, the CCTO reminded motorcycle riders to avoid driving on the left side of the road. The agency said the violation leads to head-on collisions, sudden swerving and crashes on narrow or congested streets.

The agency said counterflowing disrupts the normal flow of traffic and increases the risk of accidents.

“Motorcycles driving against traffic can force vehicles to brake suddenly or change lanes, increasing the likelihood of accidents,” the agency said in an advisory.

CCTO urged drivers to observe proper lane discipline and follow traffic rules to prevent road incidents.

Data presented during the meeting showed enforcement against the violation increased. In 2025, authorities issued 80 traffic citation tickets (TCTs) and 384 temporary operator’s permits (TOPs) for motorcycles caught counterflowing.

In 2026, CCTO issued 1,593 TCTs and 32 TOPs for the same violation, reflecting intensified monitoring and apprehension of violators.

Traffic officials said the figures show the Cebu City Government’s effort to strengthen road discipline and discourage dangerous driving behavior.

Enforcement records showed a steady rise in citations. The City recorded 19,191 TCTs in December, which increased to 20,966 in January, a nine percent rise.

By February, citations climbed to 22,394, marking another 6.8 percent increase.

Under Cebu City Ordinance 801 (Traffic Code), disregarding traffic signs for counterflowing carries a P1,000 fine, excluding storage and towing fees if a vehicle is impounded.

The agency said it will continue strict enforcement and public reminders as part of its campaign to keep roads safer for motorists and pedestrians. / EHP