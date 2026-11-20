CEBU City traffic officials urged the council to seek clearance from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) before approving nightly vending on portions of three national roads around Carbon Public Market.

Kent Francisco Jongoy, assistant head of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), identified the sections as parts of M.C. Briones, F. Calderon and F. Gonzales streets. At a Nov. 17 public hearing, he recommended securing a letter of no objection from the DPWH regional office or the Cebu City District Engineering Office.

Councilor Mikel Rama’s proposed ordinance would allow farmers, traders and ambulant vendors to unload and sell goods on portions of eight streets from 5:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

Road closures

Councilor Harry Eran questioned whether the City could close national roads to traffic every night. Jongoy said the CCTO’s legal section considered the closures temporary because the roads would reopen each morning.

The proposal cites Section 21(d) of the Local Government Code, which allows cities to close local streets temporarily for night markets.

Jongoy cited Section 21(c), which covers temporary closures of national roads for specific purposes, including agricultural fairs. Presiding officer Councilor Phillip Zafra referred the question to the City Legal Office.

Ombudsman ruling

Last October, the Ombudsman fined Mayor Nestor Archival the equivalent of one month’s basic salary for simple neglect of duty after the City failed to show it had secured DPWH authorization for the 2025 night market on Colon St., a national road.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña warned that Archival could face suspension over the Carbon proposal. The Ombudsman imposed only a fine in the Colon case.

Traffic plan

Jongoy asked the proponents to submit a traffic management plan for review and include it in the ordinance. He said street vending and on-street parking already obstruct traffic around the market.

Carbonhanong Alyansa chairperson Daisy Jovelyn Gomez said her group supports regulating the market but estimates the proposed hours and other restrictions could affect about 1,150 daytime vendors. She asked the City to verify the count and identify alternative sites before the rules take effect.

The alliance also wants the night market to remain under city management, separate from the Carbon redevelopment agreement with Megawide, with authorized city personnel collecting fees and issuing official receipts. / CAV