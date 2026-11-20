CEBU City traffic officials urged the City Council to seek clearance from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) before acting on a proposed ordinance that would allow nightly vending on parts of three national roads around Carbon Public Market.

Kent Francisco Jongoy, assistant head of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), identified the national road sections as portions of M.C. Briones, F. Calderon and F. Gonzales streets.

At a public hearing on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, Jongoy recommended that the council seek a letter of no objection from either the DPWH regional office in Central Visayas or the Cebu City District Engineering Office.

Councilor Mikel Rama’s proposed ordinance would designate areas around Carbon Public Market where farmers, traders and ambulant vendors could unload and sell goods from 5:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

The proposal covers portions of eight streets, including Manalili, Plaridel, Lincoln, Progreso and M.L. Quezon, along with the three Jongoy identified.

Road closures

Councilor Harry Eran questioned whether the city could use a local ordinance to close parts of national roads to traffic every night, even if vendors could use them only during set hours.

Eran also asked whether the city could set aside those roads for trade given their wider public use.

Councilor Philip Zafra, who presided over the hearing, referred the question to the City Legal Office. He said the ordinance would remain in force even though the roads would reopen each morning.

Jongoy said the CCTO’s legal section considered the proposed closures temporary because they would cover only part of each day.

He cited Section 21(c) of Republic Act (RA) 7160, or the Local Government Code, but said he was speaking as a traffic management officer and could not give a legal opinion.

Section 21(c) allows temporary closures of national or local roads for specific purposes, including emergencies, fiestas and agricultural fairs. It requires the local chief executive to set the duration in a written order.

Rama’s proposal cites Section 21(d), which allows a city to pass an ordinance temporarily closing local streets and regulating their use for night markets and similar activities. Councilors asked what authority the city would have over the national road sections in the proposal.

Colon ruling

The same question arose over the 2025 Colon Street Night Market. In October, the Office of the Ombudsman found Mayor Nestor Archival liable for simple neglect of duty after the city failed to show it had secured DPWH authorization to use Colon Street, a national road. sunstar.com.ph

The Ombudsman fined Archival the equivalent of one month’s basic salary. Its ruling also cited lapses in road-closure procedures and found that the city had issued business permits after market operations began.

It dismissed the charges of grave misconduct and gross neglect of duty for lack of substantial evidence and denied the request for preventive suspension. sunstar.com.ph

At the Carbon hearing, Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña said Archival could face suspension over the use of national roads and raised the possibility that he would then serve as acting mayor. Osmeña later said his concern was whether the city had the authority to open the roads to vendors.

Traffic plan

Jongoy asked the proponents to submit a traffic management plan to the Traffic Management Coordination Board for review and include the plan in the final draft of the ordinance.

He said ambulant vending and on-street pay parking already obstruct traffic around the night market.

Jongoy proposed a traffic circulation plan and recommended putting the CCTO in charge of on-street pay parking, a task now handled by the Market Operations Division, according to his account. He said the city’s Market Code provides for off-street pay parking.

Zafra said councilors could seek changes to national law if existing provisions limit the city’s ability to set aside space where vendors can earn a living.

Daytime vendors

Daisy Jovelyn Gomez, chairperson of Carbonhanong Alyansa, said the group supports regulating the decades-old night market but wants the city to protect vendors who sell during the day.

The proposed hours and other restrictions could affect about 1,150 daytime vendors, according to the group’s preliminary count. Gomez asked the city to verify the figure. sunstar.com.ph

The alliance asked the city to identify affected vendors before the rules take effect, prepare a transition plan, find alternative vending sites and give vendors a way to file complaints.

Gomez also asked the council to keep the night market under Cebu City Government management and separate from the Carbon Market redevelopment agreement with Megawide. The group wants only authorized city personnel to collect vendor fees and issue official receipts.

The ordinance remains pending before the City Council. (CAV)