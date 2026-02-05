CCTV footage reviewed in Lapu-Lapu shooting

POLICE in Lapu-Lapu City are scouring security camera footage to find the people responsible for the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old licensed customs broker. The victim was found on Wednesday night, Februar0y 4, 2026, in a quiet area of Barangay Pajac.

Jaylee Tayong, a resident of Barangay Yati, Liloan, was discovered in a secluded part of Sitio Bukid-bukid. Although he was a licensed customs broker, Tayong worked from home as a financial analyst for a company located in the Mactan Economic Processing Zone (MEPZ).

A person riding a bicycle found Tayong bleeding and quickly called for help around 8:30 p.m. Investigators believe the shooting happened shortly before the discovery.

Robbery ruled out

In a press briefing on Thursday, February 5, Police Captain Edcel Petecio, spokesman for the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), shared a key update: robbery has been ruled out as a motive.

Tayong’s motorcycle and personal belongings were all left at the scene, untouched. Police found his motorcycle parked two to three meters away from his body, suggesting he had already gotten off the bike before he was attacked.

Search for witnesses

While neighbors reported hearing two gunshots, investigators found that Tayong had sustained four gunshot wounds. Police are still checking if these were from four separate shots or if some bullets passed through his body.

The area is sparsely populated, with the nearest houses about 15 to 20 meters away. Because the neighborhood was so quiet at the time, no eyewitnesses have come forward yet.

The LCPO is currently "backtracking" CCTV footage from nearby streets to see where the gunmen went after the shooting. The City Intelligence Unit is now working with LCPO Station 2 to figure out why Tayong was targeted and who is responsible.

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward to help bring clarity to this case and justice for the Tayong family. DPC