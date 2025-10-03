CDO Foodsphere’s San Marino wins regional marketing award

THE flagship brand of CDO Foodsphere Inc., San Marino Corned Tuna, won the Gold Award for Excellence in Marketing to a Specific Audience at the 2025 Marketing Excellence Awards, one of the region’s top platforms for brand recognition.

The winning campaign, The Love You Deserve, featured celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli and highlighted the brand’s long-standing promise of “siksik, sarap, sulit” (packed, tasty, worth it).

The campaign struck an emotional chord with Filipino consumers by linking love and trust with everyday meals.

Now in its 50th year, CDO said the award reflects not just marketing creativity but also the trust of Filipino households built since the company’s beginnings in 1975. “This recognition reflects the loyalty of the consumers we serve,” said Bernice Ilacad-Jalgalado, vice president for marketing. / KOC