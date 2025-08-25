CDO marks golden year, sets sights on future growth

CDO Foodsphere, Inc. is looking ahead to its next 50 years by strengthening innovation, investing in its people and deepening its social impact programs.

At its golden anniversary celebration at SMX Convention Center, president and chief executive officer Jerome D. Ong said the company’s transformation journey focuses on staying relevant to Filipino consumers through new products and a commitment to nation-building.

Executives also reaffirmed support for the Odyssey Foundation’s programs in health, livelihood, education and the environment.

Founder Corazon Dayro Ong recalled the firm’s humble beginnings in Valenzuela, while employees were honored through the launch of the Golden Spoon Awards and recognition of long-serving team members. From a small kitchen to a nationwide brand, CDO said it remains committed to bringing families together through food. / KOC