CdO rules Chairman’s Cup cage tilt; Cebu winds up third

CAGAYAN de Oro emerged as the champion of this year’s Chairman’s Cup Philippines basketball tournament held recently (August 14-18, 2024) in Iloilo City.

Represented by Sacred Heart of Jesus Montessori School, Cagayan de Oro secured the championship after scoring a hard-fought 85-75 win against Team Capiz.

Cebu, on the other hand, drubbed Negros, 65-51, to finish third in the tournament organized by Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Region 6 director Robert L. Yu.

Christophel Abellana led the Cebuano cagers with 23 points, including five three-pointers, and five rebounds. Abellana was named Best Player of the Game for third place.

Members of the Cagayan de Oro champion team are Renbert Bulaso, Francis Joseph Lomongo, Cyjey Escalante, John Agcopra, Yusri Amsani, Ian Clemeña, Pol Allen Flores, Erwin Janio, Paul Hawinay, Jemrich Itcay, Jowe Malazarte, Carlos Miguel Medel, Meynard Suarez, and Kent Suyat.

Head Coach Edgardo “Boy” Dacoco and assistant coaches Pong Dacoco, Bernie Laraga, and Carlo Pelaez played a crucial role in guiding Cagayan de Oro to victory.

Lomongo was named Finals MVP after chalking up 29 points, five rebounds, and four steals against Capiz.

Capiz point guard Jimrex Tinoy, however, bagged the Chairman’s Cup Most Valuable Player honors.

Tinoy and Cebu’s small forward Abellana were named to the Mythical Five along with Cagayan de Oro shooting guard Bulaso, Negros power forward Tobby Orbista, and Capiz center Andrei Maniapao.

Cagayan de Oro’s Escalante earned the Defensive Player of the Tournament award.

Other teams competing in the 2nd Chairman’s Cup Philippines tournament were from Palawan, Antique, Iloilo, and Guimaras. / PR with LBG