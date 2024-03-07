CDRRMO official: Community fire safety awareness lacking

WHILE the city’s fire department can respond to fire incidents, there is still a concerning lack of fire prevention awareness and response from the community, according to an official of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO).

CCDRRMO head Harold Alcontin, in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, March 6, 2024, said there is now a focus on information campaigns for communities to equip the public with knowledge on fire prevention efforts.

“Ang atong response way problema. Problema nato murag diri part sa community. Until now wa gihapon silay gitawag nato safety awareness,” said Alcontin.

(Our response is not a problem. The problem seems to lie within the community. Until now, they still have not responded to our safety awareness calls.)

The latest fire in Cebu City occurred on March 5, 2024, at 9:30 p.m. in Sitio Ulap, Barangay Basak Pardo. The fire damaged a 400-square-meter residential area, resulting in an estimated property loss of P2.4 million.

The fire struck 12 structures, displacing 60 individuals.

Alcontin said their information campaign has already started since last year to educate residents of different barangays in Cebu City about measures on fire prevention and what to do in case of fires.

He, however, said people tend to forget their obligations in keeping their houses safe against potential fires.

Alcontin reminded the public to be extra cautious, especially during the dry season. He emphasized that unplugging the appliances that are not in use is crucial to reduce the risk of a fire breaking out.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor (DWUP) head Mark Abella Ceballos said there will be eventual reblocking of areas that are prone to fire.

He, however, was not able to provide data as of the moment.

Ceballos started as head of DWUP on March 4. / RJM