CDU grad ranks 8th in Pharmacy board exam

A GRADUATE of Cebu Doctors’ University has claimed the eighth spot of the November 2024 Pharmacist Licensure Exam.

Elana Elorabel Castro Arriesgado, who scored 94.25 percent, dedicated her success to her grandmother, who always dreamed of opening a pharmacy beside their home in Lapu-Lapu City.

“It hasn’t totally sunk in yet, but I’m so happy and thankful to finally be a licensed pharmacist,” she said.

Although pharmacy wasn’t her first choice, she was drawn to the course because of her love for chemistry and math.

She said that self-doubt and poor time management were the two biggest challenges she faced.

Choosing to enroll in medical school while preparing for the board exam was her own decision. And although she mentally prepared herself for sleepless nights and moments of demotivation, nothing could fully prepare her for the reality of balancing both.

During her first year as a medical student, she juggled both school and board review, learning along the way to avoid burnout by prioritizing rest.

Arriesgado credited her family and friends’ constant support, which kept her going when she felt discouraged.

She said her parents went out of their way to drive her and her friends to the testing center, even packing them lunch.

Small words of encouragement from friends, like “You can do it, ikaw pa,” gave her the strength to keep pushing forward.

For those preparing for exams, Arriesgado suggested choosing a review center that suits your study style, sticking to one main study resource and supplementing this with practice exams.

With her new title as a licensed pharmacist, Arriesgado said she looks forward to continuing her journey in medicine.

She believes that her background in pharmacy will help her become a better healthcare provider, giving her a unique perspective on patient care.

Arriesgado said she is especially passionate about promoting the correct use of medications to improve patient outcomes and wants to raise awareness about the important role pharmacists play in healthcare.

“Remember, no one ever passed the exam without actually taking it, so put aside your fears and trust that, with time and effort, you’ll earn those three letters — RPh — at the end of your name,” she said.