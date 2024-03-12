CDU holds health mission in Cebu City

Also included in CDU’s health mission were laboratory and x-ray services, mental health awareness, drug dispensing and counseling, and HIV testing and awareness by the Philippine Catholic HIV and AIDS Network Cebu.

The event was a collaboration with the Santo Niño de Cebu Augustinian Social Development Foundation Inc., Daredemo Hero Inc. and CDU’s College of Arts and Sciences and Community Outreach Services Office.

CDU said its initiative highlights its commitment to wellness, integrity, service and excellence within the community.