Cebu

CDU holds health mission in Cebu City

PATIENTS wait for their turn at the laboratory services section of the health mission of Cebu Doctors’ University held in Cebu City on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. /
PATIENTS wait for their turn at the laboratory services section of the health mission of Cebu Doctors’ University held in Cebu City on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. / CEBU DOCTORS’ UNIVERSITY

CEBU Doctors’ University (CDU) held a successful health mission in Cebu City on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

Among the services provided by the different CDU colleges were medical consultations, dental services, optical checkup and free reading glasses, and rehabilitation consultation.

VOLUNTEERS prepare the free reading eyeglasses during a health mission in Cebu City on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. The event was spearheaded by Cebu Doctors’ University. / CEBU DOCTORS’ UNIVERSITY
VOLUNTEERS prepare the free reading eyeglasses during a health mission in Cebu City on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. The event was spearheaded by Cebu Doctors’ University. / CEBU DOCTORS’ UNIVERSITY
VOLUNTEERS from the Philippine Catholic HIV and AIDS Network Cebu prepare the kit for HIV testing and awareness during the health mission spearheaded by Cebu Doctors’ University in Cebu City on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. /
VOLUNTEERS from the Philippine Catholic HIV and AIDS Network Cebu prepare the kit for HIV testing and awareness during the health mission spearheaded by Cebu Doctors’ University in Cebu City on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. / CEBU DOCTORS’ UNIVERSITY

Also included in CDU’s health mission were laboratory and x-ray services, mental health awareness, drug dispensing and counseling, and HIV testing and awareness by the Philippine Catholic HIV and AIDS Network Cebu.

The event was a collaboration with the Santo Niño de Cebu Augustinian Social Development Foundation Inc., Daredemo Hero Inc. and CDU’s College of Arts and Sciences and Community Outreach Services Office.

CDU said its initiative highlights its commitment to wellness, integrity, service and excellence within the community.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph