CEA Thailand highlights the success of Music Flagship Programs

Following the program, CEA selected 10 high-potential teams to receive project grants of THB 150,000 each:

1) LIT Entertainment — Project: PiXXiE

2) LOVEiS Entertainment — Project: SLAPKISS

3) Poy Records — Project: Supergoods

4) MonsterMom Records — Project: BADBITCHBKK

5) Bliv Label Ltd. — Project: Coconut Sunday

6) MUTATION WAVE — Project: WAVE CORE EP ALBUM

7) Mut Matthew

8) STGZ

9) Hot Like Hell

10) My Dark Secret Transcendence

Meanwhile, Music Lab Masterclass: IP Management, organized in collaboration with Music Copyright (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (MCT), provided in-depth training on music rights and copyright management under the theme “The Songwriter’s Success Roadmap: Turning Music into Sustainable Revenue-Generating Assets.”

The masterclass covered key issues such as identifying contractual red flags in buy-out agreements and developing effective copyright management strategies, helping music industry professionals navigate emerging challenges in the AI era.

II. Music Exchange 2026: Expanding Global Opportunities Through PUSH and PULL Strategies Now in its third consecutive year, Music Exchange 2026 continues to create networking and business opportunities for Thai artists through its PUSH and PULL mechanisms, strengthening Thailand’s presence in the global music industry.

Under the PUSH mechanism, CEA supported 33 Thai artists to perform at 34 international music festivals across 14 target markets, with a total of 41 performances from January through August 16, 2026.

Participating artists included MILLI, who performed at Head In The Clouds Tokyo in Japan and Feria de San Marcos in Mexico; WHISPERS, who appeared at FYA FEST and Vans Warped Tour in the United States; NOTEP, who performed at Playtime Festival in Mongolia and Colours of Ostrava in the Czech Republic; PiXXiE at Summer Sonic 2026 in Japan; KIKI at Fuji Rock Festival 2026 in Japan; BUS because of you i shine at the D.U.N.K. Showcase at K-Arena Yokohama in Japan; YONLAPA at Morimichi Ichiba 2026 in Japan; PAMI at Emerge Fest 2026 in Taiwan; and Tilly Birds at Round Festival in the Philippines, among others. The PULL mechanism, meanwhile, focuses on attracting international music industry stakeholders to Thailand. As part of this strategy, CEA organized an International Business Matching program during Bangkok Music City (BMC) 2026 in January.

The program brought together representatives from leading international music festivals and music businesses in key target markets, including Modern Sky from China, Clockenflap from Hong Kong, Vagabond Festival from Taiwan, MPMG from South Korea, Fuji Rock Festival from Japan, and Java Jazz Festival from Indonesia.

The initiative created networking and partnership opportunities for Thai music entrepreneurs, artists, and record labels. International strategic partners supporting the music industry alongside CEA, including the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) and Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), also participated in BMC 2026 and hosted activities promoting the music industry across Asia.

Five Thai artists share their Music Exchange 2026 experiences

* MILLI — Thai Rap/Thai-Pop Artist “Performing on international stages has created valuable opportunities to introduce Thai music to broader audiences around the world. It has allowed us to learn from global industry standards — from stage performance and collaboration with international teams to adapting our work for different markets. “One of our greatest strengths is our ability to reinterpret Thai identity and culture through a contemporary lens. Music Exchange 2026 plays an important role in increasing the visibility of Thai artists and helping our music reach listeners worldwide.” ·

* BUS because of you i shine — Thai-Pop Boy Group “For BUS, performing at international music festivals has been an invaluable chance to show what Thai artists are capable of.

This experience has motivated us to continue raising our standards in every aspect of our performance, from singing and dancing to creating high-quality live shows that meet international expectations. “The positive response from fans reflects the dedication, hard work, and passion that every member has put into our journey. We are grateful to Music Exchange 2026 for helping propel Thai-Pop to new heights and creating opportunities for Thai artists to connect with audiences around the world.”

* WHISPERS — Hardcore Band “Having the opportunity to perform in the United States and Europe — two of the world’s key hubs for hardcore music — was an incredible experience for us. It allowed us to bring Thailand’s heavy music to international audiences and showcase the raw energy, powerful live performances, and distinctive sound that define WHISPERS.

“Beyond giving us the chance to perform abroad, Music Exchange 2026 has opened doors for underground artists like us to build meaningful connections and demonstrate the strength and potential of Thailand’s hardcore community on the global stage.”

* YONLAPA — Indie Pop Band “The support provided through Music Exchange 2026 significantly eased the costs of performing overseas, allowing us to focus fully on our music and the preparation of our live shows.

“At YONLAPA, we believe in chemistry, sincerity, and staying true to ourselves as artists. When we are on stage enjoying the moment together, those emotions are immediately shared with the audience. This program helped foster meaningful connections and unforgettable memories between our band and music fans around the world.” ·

* PAMI — Indie Pop Artist “Receiving travel support to perform at international music festivals has encouraged me to explore a wider global audience and connect with new listeners from different parts of the world.

The experience has encouraged me to explore new ways of communicating through music across languages and to better understand listening cultures in different countries. “It was a valuable opportunity to build connections within the international music community. As an artist, this journey has broadened my creative perspective and inspired me to approach songwriting and music-making with an even greater level of professionalism.

“I am truly grateful for Music Exchange 2026, which continues to help Thai artists grow their careers and discover new opportunities on the global stage.” Building Thailand’s Global Music Competitiveness CEA believes that its two flagship initiatives, Music Lab and Music Exchange 2026, are helping create a stronger and more competitive music industry in Thailand.

While Music Lab equips artists and record labels with practical business, copyright, and international market knowledge, Music Exchange 2026 provides opportunities for Thai artists to perform overseas, expand their audiences, and connect with global industry partners.

Through these complementary efforts, CEA aims to strengthen Thailand’s position as a leading music hub in Southeast Asia while creating sustainable opportunities for Thai artists and music businesses in the global market.

#MusicExchange2026 #MusicLab2026 #ThaiMusicWave #ThaiMusicEngine #Music #CEA #CreativeEconomyAgency

For More Information

Facebook: Creative Economy Agency Instagram: @cea.thailand Email: musicexchange@cea.or.th Public Relations Parpitchaya Suntornsema Tel: +66 86 031 3066 Email: parpitchaya.s@cea.or.th Phennapa Hlorpasert Tel: +66 98 253 5600 Email: phennapa.h@cea.or.th

About the Creative Economy Agency

The Creative Economy Agency (Public Organization), or CEA, of Thailand was established on August 14, 2018, as a public organization operating under the supervision of the Office of the Prime Minister of Thailand. CEA’s mission is to promote and develop Thailand’s creative economy and enable it to serve as a driving force for balanced and sustainable economic growth.

The agency focuses on advancing Thailand’s 15 creative industries and encouraging businesses to leverage creativity, innovation, and cultural capital to add value to products and services. Through these efforts, CEA aims to strengthen the competitiveness of Thai businesses and enhance Thailand’s position in the global economy. (SPONSORED CONTENT)