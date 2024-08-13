Cease order delays CBRT completion?

THE cease and desist order implemented by the Provincial Capitol in February this year is said to have caused the delay in the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) construction, with 20 percent of the entire Package 1 completion affected.

The completion rate of CBRT’s Package 1 is 69.01 percent, which is beyond its target completion date, which was set in December 2023.

The CBRT project management has given the Cebu City Council an update on the project after Councilor James Anthony Cuenco disclosed that the management has not been giving them any.

In a document submitted by Norvin Imbong, CBRT project manager, to Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia that was forwarded to the council, he stated:

• The Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) is at 99 percent completion.

• The asphalting is at 62 percent, while the Capitol station and Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) station are still incomplete.

• The stainless roof leaf frame is still at 50 percent installation, with 100 percent installed at the CSBT and Cebu Normal University stations and zero installed at the Fuente and Capitol stations.

• The installed pipes/culverts are at 70 percent competion.

• The sidewalks are at 75 percent completion.

• The installation of the streetlights’ foundation and lights is at 70 percent completion.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach Imbong to ask about the new target completion and how much the slippage was, but to no avail.

Cuenco, who heads the transport committee and is a member of the traffic management committee board, earlier said he had no idea about the status of CBRT’s Package 1.

He earlier said that the last news that came from the CBRT management was the advisory about the indefinite timeline for Package 1’s completion. “We haven’t heard from them since,” he added.

In a phone interview on Tuesday, Aug. 13, Cuenco said he is glad that the CBRT management finally released an update, as this can be used as a starting point where they can begin to resolve the issues causing the delay of Package 1.

“We can finally move forward,” said Cuenco.

When asked what measures could be taken concerning the Fuente-Osmeña area, Cuenco said the CBRT management should reach out to Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia and address her concerns as soon as possible.

“Let them present the alternate designs that were prepared for the terminals and get her approval,” said Cuenco.

“The other issues raised should be answered directly by their consultants with credible solutions: waiting is not an option because the unused construction materials lying idle along Osmeña Blvd. are causing so much inconvenience to the public,” he added.

In previous SunStar reports, Garcia issued Memorandum 16-2024 on Feb. 27, ordering the Chinese contractor and project implementers of CBRT Package 1 to cease further construction of the bus stations along Osmeña Blvd., fronting the Capitol building, due to potential violations of Republic Act 10066, or the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009.

Before it can resume civil works, the contractor and proponent were told to secure necessary permits and seek approval from the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP).

In compliance, the contractor halted all activities in the area and left the construction materials, including the steel roofing frames for the Foglia leaf pillars, in the middle of Osmeña Blvd.

The proponent has started the paperwork to secure the approval of the NHCP.

SunStar sought updates from Imbong regarding CBRT management’s compliance with the NHCP, but to no avail.

Package 1 covers a distance of 2.38 kilometers from the CSBT along N. Bacalso Ave. to the front of the Capitol building along Osmeña Blvd.