CEB announces more flights

BY THE end of the year, Gokongwei-led Cebu Pacific (CEB) expects to fly to 60 destinations, through over 100 routes in at least 2,700 weekly flights.

CEB also expects its seat capacity to grow between five to eight percent in 2024 from the 2023 levels.

In a visit to Cebu on Friday Nov. 17, 2023, CEB chief marketing and customer experience officer Candice Iyog, said the airline is logging strong third and fourth quarters — an indication that the airline has recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused a pause in global travel.

“With the recovery in the fourth quarter, we are well on track with our plans,” she said.

She announced that CEB is slated to fly to Danang, Vietnam in December. CEB has also resumed its flights to Shenzhen, China.

Going into the fourth quarter, CEB chief executive officer Michael Szucs told the local bourse, that the airline remains optimistic as it saw the domestic market share at 55 percent in October despite challenges on fleet availability.

Aside from that, he said by the end of the year, the airline’s systemwide network will be at 103 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

Domestic operations will continue to exceed pre-pandemic levels, while international is seen to be at about 93 percent, Szucs added.

However, CEB expects to have 10 aircraft grounded in January, with the number rising through 2024 to 20 mainly due to the early inspection of Pratt and Whitney (P&W) engines that power the A320/321 NEO fleet.

The airline explained that this is not a safety issue, and inspection and replacement procedures are set well in advance to ensure the continued operation of the P&W fleet.

CEB assured it has put in place substantial measures to mitigate any effect on its customers. Flight schedules that are on sale are already adjusted to account for the potential impact.

CEB also carries enhanced standby coverage on its fleet and is seriously considering a short-term wet lease from Bul Air, a charter company of Bulgaria Air.

Customer service

Meanwhile, CEB introduced improved customer recovery options and policies and enhanced customer support teams, both on the ground and online, to enhance customer communications and engagements.

CEB said it has been increasing its fleet accepting delivery of 19 aircraft in 2023 to end the year with 76 aircraft. The number will grow more to 92 in 2024.

Aside from these, CEB expects to receive before the end of 2023, proposals from both Airbus and Boeing for 100 to 150 narrowbody jets, which is said to represent the largest-ever commitment of any airline to the Philippine aviation industry.

“We’ve taken all these initiatives to uphold our commitment to delivering affordable, safe, and dependable flights,” said Szucs.

“While we acknowledge the challenges that we will face in 2024 and possibly even 2025, we remain very optimistic about the long-term economic prospects in the Philippines for our aviation industry, given the plans to privatize NAIA, the development of the Bulacan airport, and further enhancements of regional airports to relieve congestion and increase connectivity,” he added.

CEB flew four million domestic passengers in the third quarter of 2023, up five percent year on year and already above pre-pandemic levels.

International flights

CEB grew its international operations steeply, as it flew over 1.3 million passengers for the quarter, a 228 percent increase year on year. Its international network recovery continued to gain traction, especially with the opening of more North Asian destinations such as Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The airline generated revenues of P23.3 billion for the third quarter of 2023, 39 percent higher year-on-year and 23 percent above the same period in 2019.

CEB saw a notable increase in travel demand in the third quarter, attributable to the change in school calendars, which shifted graduation and school breaks from the second quarter to the third quarter. With this, net income grew to P1.3 billion, a turnaround from last year’s net loss of P2.5 billion as well as the third quarter 2019’s net loss of P384 million.