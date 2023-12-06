CEB, Bulgaria air sign deal

CEBU Pacific (CEB) has entered into a damp lease agreement with Bulgaria Air for two Airbus 320 CEO aircraft that will service two domestic routes from January to May 2024.

Damp leasing is an agreement between two airlines, where the lessor provides an aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance to the lessee.

The two leased A320ceo will each have a 180-seat capacity and will fly passengers from Manila to Cebu and Davao.

CEB president and chief commercial officer Xander Lao said they expect to increase the fleet to 92 come the end of 2024, resulting in a year-on-year seat growth of five to eight percent in 2024.