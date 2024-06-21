CEB Cadet Pilot Program takes off

CEBU Pacific (CEB) recently announced its partnership with Cebu-based Airworks Aviation Academy (AAA) for a new Cadet Pilot Program. A signing event was held on June 6, 2024 at NUSTAR Resort in Cebu City.

“Many Filipinos aspire to become pilots but don’t know how. This program aims to cast a wider network providing aspiring pilots with thorough training under world-class airline standards,” said AAA president Vincent Charles Ong.

With extensive experience training students from around the world, AAA has built a solid reputation. Founded in 1993, AAA has grown steadily over the years, establishing its legacy as a top flight school in Asia.

CEB vice president for flight operations, Capt. Samuel Avila II, highlighted that Cebu Pacific is the only airline in the Philippines offering such an initiative. According to him, this program aims to produce skilled pilots ready to ensure safe and reliable flights for everyone.

Process

Aspiring pilots first go through a detailed application process before going through a panel interview with CEB representatives. Candidates will then have to pass a medical assessment at a partner health facility and then slotted into training batches.

Spanning over 96 weeks, the training is designed to transform candidates into licensed commercial pilots. It will kick off with a four-week Aviation Foundation Course in Pasay City, Metro Manila. After this, cadets will spend 68 weeks at the AAA at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport for Basic Flight Training. The final leg of the journey will bring them back to Pasay City for 24 weeks of Airline Integration Training.

Impact

The International Air Transport Association noted that every job in the air transport industry will support 29 other jobs in related sectors like tourism and supply chain, highlighting the broader impact of this initiative.

To help ease the financial burden, CEB partnered with the Bank of the Philippine Islands to offer exclusive loan options to cadets.