CEB launches maiden Manila-Da Nang, vietnam flight

Cebu Pacific (CEB) launched its maiden Manila-Da Nang flight on Dec. 7, 2023, offering a faster and more affordable way for travelers to visit the largest city in central Vietnam.

CEB’s Manila-Da Nang flights will operate thrice a week – every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The flight will depart Manila at 7:25 p.m. (PH time) and arrive at Da Nang at 9:30 p.m. (Vietnam time).

The return flight from Da Nang to Manila will operate from 10:30 p.m. (Vietnam time) to 2:25 a.m. (PH time).

Da Nang is the third destination that Cebu Pacific operates in Vietnam, making it the largest Philippine carrier to operate in one of the most popular tourist destinations in Asia.

CEB also flies to Hanoi, the capital city of Vietnam, and Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s economic center.