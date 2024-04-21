CEB receives brand new A320neo, promotes sustainability

CEBU Pacific (CEB), on April 17, 2024, welcomed its fourth aircraft delivery for 2024 as it reaffirmed its commitment to promoting sustainable aviation and strengthening its operational resiliency.

The aircraft – a brand new, more fuel-efficient A320neo – arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila from Airbus’ facility in Tianjin, China.

Alex Reyes, CEB chief strategy officer, said it continues to incorporate sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in their operations as part of their decarbonization efforts, which can pave the way for more sustainable air travel in the coming years. SAF is a drop-in fuel, with similar characteristics as conventional jet fuels.

It does not require any adaptations to the aircraft or engines and does not have any negative impact on performance. The use of SAF results in up to 80 percent reduction in carbon emissions across the fuel’s lifecycle.

CEB currently operates one of the youngest fleets in the world, with its diversified commercial fleet mix of eight Airbus 330s, 34 Airbus 320s, 21 Airbus 321s, and 14 ATR turboprop aircraft, enabling the widest network coverage in the Philippines. The airline aims to transition to an all-NEO fleet by 2028. / PR