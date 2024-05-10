Ceb to fly to Bangkok's Don Mueang int'l airport on July 16

CEBU Pacific (CEB) launches direct flights to Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) as another gateway for travelers.

Starting July 16, 2024, CEB will fly between Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Manila and DMK three times weekly --- every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

The launch of direct flights to DMK further increases CEB’s flight frequencies between Manila and Bangkok to 17 times weekly. Currently, CEB flies between Manila and Bangkok through Suvarnabhumi Airport twice daily.

Bangkok is one of CEB’s first international destinations, launching its maiden Manila-Bangkok service in 2006. Aside from Manila, CEB also operates direct flights between Clark and Bangkok daily.

CEB currently flies to 35 domestic and 24 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia and the Middle East. / PR