CEB to resume 4 domestic routes via Clark

Cebu Pacific (CEB) will resume its flights from Clark International Airport to Davao, General Santos, Iloilo and Puerto Princesa, as it strengthens connectivity for travelers from north and central Luzon to the Visayas-Mindanao region.

CEB will resume its flights between Clark and Puerto Princesa starting Oct. 2, 2024.

Flights between Clark and General Santos and Iloilo will restart on Oct. 21, 2024, while flights between Clark and Davao will recommence on Oct. 22, 2024.

Once the routes resume, CEB will fly to 10 domestic and international destinations from Clark, solidifying its position as the largest airline serving Clark International Airport. / PR