Cebeco 2: Damaged power lines in Tabogon town already repaired

THE damaged power lines in the northern part of Cebu, particularly in Tabogon town and its surrounding area, have already been repaired by the Cebu Electric Cooperative (Cebeco II).

During an emergency meeting with Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on Thursday, November 23, 2023, the power company said that the system upgrade in the area was completed.

However, Cebeco II General Manager Engineer Lowell Belciña said through Capitol’s online news portal, Sugbo News, that this does not imply that there won't be any further power outages in the area.

The power company said that they will keep inspecting the lines in order to prevent another power interruptions.

Cebeco II serves the municipalities in northern Cebu from Compostela to Daanbantayan and Tabuelan and Tuburan in northwest Cebu. (With TPT)