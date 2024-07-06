Cebeco II soon ‘to power’ Malapascua

CEBU II Electric Cooperative (Cebeco II) will soon provide electricity to the residents and commercial establishments in the island of Malapascua in the town of Daanbantayan, northern Cebu.

It terminated the waiver it had signed to provide power service to the island back in 2009 in favor of Power Source Philippine Inc. (PSPI), the current service provider in Malapascua, due to the island’s remoteness and distance.

In a report from the social media platform of the Cebu Provincial Government, Cebeco II general manager Lowell Belciña told Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia that their board of directors decided to reverse the waiver.

Belciña met with the Garcia on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, together with Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura, National Electrification Administration Engineering Department director Federico Villar, National Power Corp. (NPC) Visayas head Timoteo Diacor, PSPI operations and maintenance head Marc Barcelona and Malapascua Business Association president Ana Reed.

Cebeco II is the exclusive franchise holder in the fourth and fifth districts of Cebu, which include the island of Malapascua.

On May 10, the Provincial Government deployed four power generators to the island to address the power demand and the business sector’s complaints of frequent power interruption as PSPI’s equipment and facility could no longer provide enough power due to lack of maintenance.

Each generator is capable of producing 500 kilovolt-amperes or two megawatts of electricity.

The unreliable power supply has reportedly affected the island’s tourism industry, disrupting the residents’ livelihood.

The island is a top tourist destination in northern Cebu.

With the termination of the waiver, PSPI’s contract with the NPC will also be automatically terminated, according to Provincial Legal Officer Donato Villa.

The PSPI has been given a 90-day transition period to formally hand over its operation to Cebeco II.

The business community in Malapascua Island has been complaining about the intermittent supply of power since 2019, prompting Cebeco II to rethink about signing the waiver.

The Municipality of Daanbantayan and the Malapascua Business Association also petitioned the Provincial Government to immediately address the power problem, which included the possibility of terminating the waiver so Cebeco II could take over from PSPI. / EHP WITH REPORTS FROM JUVFFE KRIS ALMENDRAS, UP CEBU INTERN