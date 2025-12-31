Cebu

Cebu 2025 through the lens

RAIN CANNOT DAMPEN FAITH. Talisay City’s Nadine Faith McCoy continues her performance despite the sudden downpour during the Sinulog Festival Queen 2025 coronation night at the Cebu City Sports Center on Jan. 17, 2025. The Festival Queen competition is one of the most anticipated events of the Sinulog Festival.
TEXT AND PHOTOS BY JUAN CARLO DE VELA

FROM political shake-ups to disasters that tested the resilience of the people, 2025 unfolded as a year of defining moments for Cebu.

Major stories played out on the streets, in government halls, and in communities, capturing both the challenges the Cebu faced and how its people responded.

These photos, taken by SunStar Cebu photographer Juan Carlo de Vela, revisit the images that best tell the story of Cebu in 2025—moments of crisis, change, and celebration frozen in time.

ACT OF SACRIFICE. Gilbert Bargayo submits himself once again—this time for the 30th time—in Carcar City on April 18, 2025, reenacting the crucifixion every Good Friday to demonstrate the sacrifice Jesus endured. Bargayo has become known as the only man in Cebu who regularly undergoes crucifixion by being nailed to a cross.
YOUNG ATHLETES IN ACTION. Young athletes start swimming after the gun start of the Iron Kids category held in Mactan Newtown on Aug. 9, 2025. The race is part of the Ironman 70.3 which drew 1,400 triathletes from 49 countries.
BEHIND BARS. Controversial flood control contractor Sarah Disacaya is transported from the Lapu-Lapu City Hall of Justice to a hospital for medical screening on Dec. 20, 2025. Disacaya, accused in a P96.5-million ghost infrastructure project in Davao Occidental, is currently jailed in Lapu-Lapu City along with eight former officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways in the Davao region.
ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL. Former President Rodrigo Duterte arrives at the Cebu People’s Indignation Rally at the Paglaum Relocation Site in Mandaue City to support local and senatorial candidates. The event, held on Feb. 22, 2025, drew supporters as part of campaign activities ahead of the 2025 elections.
CROWDS DEMAND CHANGE. Members of militant groups in Cebu hold their last demonstration on Colon Street, Cebu City, as part of nationwide protests coinciding with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address on July 28, 2025. The protesters called for government accountability on issues such as labor rights, social welfare, and political reforms.
FAITHFUL GATHER. The faithful pray at Plaza Independencia in Cebu City during Eid al-Adha on June 6, 2025. The annual celebration marks the culmination of the Islamic pilgrimage season and honors the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God.
THE PANELS ARE HOME. Archbishop Jose Palma delivers his homily at the pulpit at the start of the Pontifical Mass at the Archdiocesan Shrine of Patrocinio de Maria Santisima in Boljoon, Cebu, on March 21, 2025. The mass marked the return of the church’s centuries-old panels to Boljoon after years of being taken from the parish.
THE PEOPLE VOTE. Voters line up to cast their ballots for the 2025 national and local elections in Barangay Camputhaw, Cebu City, on May 12, 2025. The midterm polls reshaped Cebu’s political landscape, ushering in new leaders and altering long-standing alliances across the island.
AFTER THE STORM. Rescuers assist residents amid mud and floodwaters in Villa del Rio, Bacayan, Cebu City, as cars swept away by flash floods pile up along the streets on Nov. 4, 2025, hours after Typhoon Tino wreaked havoc in the Cebu. The floodwaters reached the second floor of houses, leaving many homes and vehicles severely damaged.
EARTHQUAKE AFTERMATH. A father holds the body of his daughter, one of the victims of the Magnitude 6.9 earthquake, at Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo City on Oct. 1, 2025. The earthquake that shook Cebu on the night of Sept. 30 left more than 70 people dead and thousands injured.
WELCOME CELEBRATION. Cebu Archbishop-designate Most Rev. Alberto “Abet” S. Uy arrives at Pier 1 in Cebu City on Sept. 28, 2025, where he is warmly welcomed by Catholic faithful and greeted with cultural dance performances. Uy succeeded Archbishop Jose Palma, who served as archbishop for 14 years.
