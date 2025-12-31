Cebu 2025 through the lens

TEXT AND PHOTOS BY JUAN CARLO DE VELA

FROM political shake-ups to disasters that tested the resilience of the people, 2025 unfolded as a year of defining moments for Cebu.

Major stories played out on the streets, in government halls, and in communities, capturing both the challenges the Cebu faced and how its people responded.

These photos, taken by SunStar Cebu photographer Juan Carlo de Vela, revisit the images that best tell the story of Cebu in 2025—moments of crisis, change, and celebration frozen in time.