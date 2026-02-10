My visit to Cebu started at Sto. Niño and Magellan’s Cross. They are tourist sites, yes, but just across the road were my dad’s favorite Filipino delicacies. I wondered if they were still there after all these years.

The drive to Lola’s place was reminiscent of my childhood visits to her house with Mum and Dad. I can still see her small, petite frame standing out in her exotic garden, wearing her duster, with a cigarette in one hand and mahjong tiles in the other. Her laugh was infectious.

With only one day in Cebu, it was time for some sightseeing. Our first stop was CnT Lechon. Every strip of lechon was so flavorsome. Finally, I got to taste the famous Cebu lechon. The sound of the chopping alone should be trademarked, because my taste buds danced with every bite.

You have not been to Cebu until you have visited the Taoist Temple. This historic gem sits oddly within a subdivision of Cebu’s elite. Perhaps that is their secret—sending their wishes to the wishing god, Kiu Quong Quong.

The Temple of Leah came next. The place is extraordinary and extravagant, filled with beautiful artifacts, but unless you already know why it was built and understand the history behind the artifacts, I found it difficult to connect with the place. It is a love story straight out of a K-drama. I recommend researching it before you visit, as it makes the experience more worthwhile, especially given the entrance fee. That said, the place is completely Instagram-picture perfect.

We ended the day with none other than Cebu’s famous halo-halo. It was pure joy sharing it with family.

My first day in Cebu felt like a lifetime in the making, and it was perfect.

A 2 a.m. wake-up call marked the start of our next adventure. We were on our way to Oslob, more than 100 kilometers from Cebu City. At that hour, the drive was surprisingly pleasant, with hardly any cars on the road and no traffic.