By Czarina Deldio
AFTER 28 years, I finally made the journey to visit my Lola Small at her final resting place in Cebu. Her place, atop a hill overlooking the town of Minglanilla on one side and the mountains on the other, was as serene as I imagined it to be—a beautiful spot for one remarkable lady.
Maybe this solo trip of mine to Cebu was her doing. The timing was unplanned, as were the experiences I had and the family members I unexpectedly met along the way. Coincidence? Fate? I would like to believe it was Lola Regina smiling down on all of us.
My visit to Cebu started at Sto. Niño and Magellan’s Cross. They are tourist sites, yes, but just across the road were my dad’s favorite Filipino delicacies. I wondered if they were still there after all these years.
The drive to Lola’s place was reminiscent of my childhood visits to her house with Mum and Dad. I can still see her small, petite frame standing out in her exotic garden, wearing her duster, with a cigarette in one hand and mahjong tiles in the other. Her laugh was infectious.
With only one day in Cebu, it was time for some sightseeing. Our first stop was CnT Lechon. Every strip of lechon was so flavorsome. Finally, I got to taste the famous Cebu lechon. The sound of the chopping alone should be trademarked, because my taste buds danced with every bite.
You have not been to Cebu until you have visited the Taoist Temple. This historic gem sits oddly within a subdivision of Cebu’s elite. Perhaps that is their secret—sending their wishes to the wishing god, Kiu Quong Quong.
The Temple of Leah came next. The place is extraordinary and extravagant, filled with beautiful artifacts, but unless you already know why it was built and understand the history behind the artifacts, I found it difficult to connect with the place. It is a love story straight out of a K-drama. I recommend researching it before you visit, as it makes the experience more worthwhile, especially given the entrance fee. That said, the place is completely Instagram-picture perfect.
We ended the day with none other than Cebu’s famous halo-halo. It was pure joy sharing it with family.
My first day in Cebu felt like a lifetime in the making, and it was perfect.
A 2 a.m. wake-up call marked the start of our next adventure. We were on our way to Oslob, more than 100 kilometers from Cebu City. At that hour, the drive was surprisingly pleasant, with hardly any cars on the road and no traffic.
A motorcycle ride down the mountain for a morning swim under the Tumalog Falls was a perfect way to start the day. As I lay on my back in the water, looking up at the sky, the sound of tourists disappeared and was replaced by silence. The wonder of Tumalog Falls opened up to the mountain canopy, and it was pure bliss to watch the little Maya birds play.
Badian Canyoneering Adventure was our next stop. It was a 7-kilometer trail of hiking and canyoneering leading to the famous Kawasan Falls. Adrenaline, adventure and mountain air filled our lungs. With bated breaths, we jumped off waterfalls, swam through clear blue freshwater to be greeted halfway by the smoke of Filipino barbecue! Even here, Filipinos clearly knew how to draw people in. There was more swimming, more jumping and more time immersed in nature. Days later, I could still feel the aches in my legs, a gentle reminder of chasing waterfalls.
Exhausted, we had just enough energy to throw on some snorkel gear. Moalboal was our last stop. We spent the afternoon swimming with schools of sardines and saying hello to 100-year-old turtles. The turtles seemed to smile for our photos! Wow! Is all I can say. All the tiredness and exhaustion of the hike washed away.
Once back on shore, the tropical rain seemed to arrive right on cue! It was time to go home.
Finally, a visit to Cebu would not be complete without attending Mass at the Carmelite Monastery. I was excited to leave my prayer of thanksgiving and felt blessed to hear the sisters singing after Mass. It was a blessing indeed.
That was my third and final day in Cebu.
The experience was magical and heartfelt, and I truly felt the warmth of Cebu.
Salamat po!