Cebu: 3rd in 2024 livestock production

CEBU has placed third nationwide in livestock production in 2024, recording a production value of P24.56 billion, according to the latest report from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The province trailed only Batangas (P32.28 billion) and Bukidnon (P31.21 billion) in the livestock sector, while also ranking fifth in poultry production and 10th overall in the total value of agriculture and fisheries production.

According to data released by the PSA on Sept. 24, 2025, total livestock production in the country was valued at P397.22 billion in 2024.

The Department of Agriculture’s record-high livestock production is expected to boost rural livelihoods, strengthen food security and contribute significantly to the country’s economic growth.

Davao del Sur ranked fourth with P17.62 billion in livestock production value, followed by Pampanga with P16.06 billion (fifth) and South Cotabato with P12.92 billion (sixth).

Completing the top 10 were Negros Occidental with P11.41 billion (seventh), Negros Oriental with P10.91 billion (eighth), Tarlac with P10.70 billion (ninth) and Palawan with P10.10 billion (10th).

Poultry, fisheries production

Cebu also ranked fifth nationwide in poultry production with a value of P22.16 billion, contributing to the sector’s total value of P393.43 billion at current prices.

Batangas topped the list with P36.70 billion in poultry production, followed by Bulacan with P27.78 billion (second), Pampanga with P25.79 billion (third) and Tarlac with P23.10 billion (fourth).

Rounding out the rankings from sixth to 10th were Bukidnon (P20.79 billion), South Cotabato (P17.43 billion), Davao del Sur (P13.88 billion), Misamis Oriental (P13.78 billion) and Iloilo (P13.27 billion).

In agricultural and fisheries production, Cebu Province secured the 10th spot in the nationwide ranking.

At the national level, agriculture and fisheries production was valued at P2.41 trillion at current prices, with Cebu contributing P60.55 billion to this total.

Bukidnon led the rankings with the largest contribution of P145.60 billion, followed by Pangasinan and Pampanga in second and third place with P93.49 billion and P93.29 billion, respectively.

Negros Occidental ranked fourth with P83.02 billion, Batangas fifth with P82.37 billion, South Cotabato sixth with P81.54 billion, Nueva Ecija seventh with P73.62 billion, Isabela eighth with P72.36 billion and Davao del Sur rounded out the top 10 with P68.77 billion. / DPC