Cebu advances in Micecon 2026 bid

CEBU has advanced to the shortlist to host the Philippine Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions Conference (MiceCon), boosting the province’s bid to become the country’s next major venue for business events.

Josef Raymond Chiongbian, head of the Tourism Committee of Cebu Business Month 2026, said Cebu was named among the three Visayas destinations that made the shortlist, alongside Iloilo and Boracay, after competing against bids from several cities in Luzon and Mindanao.

“I’m very happy to share that Visayas was shortlisted. Of course, we are part of it, together with Iloilo and Boracay,” Chiongbian said, also vice president for internal affairs of Cebu’s Mice Alliance.

The next stage of the selection process requires shortlisted destinations to submit a video presentation in August showcasing their convention facilities, tourism attractions and hosting capabilities. The winning host is expected to be announced in September.

Chiongbian said Cebu’s bid is unique because it represents a unified effort by the province and its local governments, unlike previous years when individual properties or cities submitted separate proposals.

“It was the first time that we were able to gather all the mayors and even the support of the governor to come up with one bid,” he said. “With the support of the Mice Alliance, Cebu is now singing one song.”

He said local officials and industry stakeholders are working on a destination video that will highlight the province as a single Mice destination rather than promoting Cebu City, Mandaue City or Lapu-Lapu City individually.

“We’re on track,” Chiongbian said, adding that organizers are finalizing the storyboard for the presentation.

If Cebu secures the hosting rights, conference activities are planned to be staged across the province’s three major cities, starting at the SMX Convention Center in Cebu City, followed by the Mandani Bay events venue in Mandaue City and the Mactan Expo Center in Lapu-Lapu City.

“In terms of facilities, we already have them,” he said, noting that hosting MiceCon would provide an opportunity to showcase Cebu’s convention infrastructure and tourism offerings to delegates, international buyers and the public.

Chiongbian also said Cebu continues to prepare for larger international events despite global uncertainties affecting travel demand.

“We have been ready,” he said. “We’re just waiting for the right timing and the right partners that will help us showcase Cebu to the world.”

He added that the private sector is seeking greater government support to strengthen Cebu’s campaign to attract more international meetings, conventions and exhibitions.

In an April meeting, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro expressed full support for the Cebu Mice Alliance, which pledged to work closely with the Provincial Government to strengthen Cebu’s bid and further position the province as a competitive destination in the global Mice market.

Industry stakeholders are betting on Cebu to secure a premier position in the global Mice industry, citing its award-winning international airport, expanding air connectivity, world-class convention facilities and proximity to leisure destinations, including white-sand beaches, island resorts and cultural heritage sites.

Data from the International Congress and Convention Association shows that Mice delegates spend nearly five times more than leisure tourists, averaging over $553 per visitor.

MiceCon, organized by the Tourism Promotions Board Philippines, is the country’s largest gathering of Mice professionals, serving as a platform for industry development, knowledge exchange and alignment with global standards.

The most recent MiceCon was held in Clark, Pampanga in 2024. / KOC