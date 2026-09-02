Cebu agriculture office proposes P447M budget for 2027

THE Cebu Provincial Agriculture Office has proposed a P447-million budget for 2027 to expand support for local farmers and fisherfolk.

The move is aligned with the Capitol’s push to boost food production and reduce Cebu’s reliance on food supplies from outside the province.

Provincial Agriculture Officer Roldan Saragena welcomed the potential budget increase while acknowledging the work ahead.

“I give my appreciation to our Governor for trusting the Provincial Agriculture Office and our capacity to deliver agri-programs in our province,” Saragena said.

If approved, the P447-million budget would mark the first time in his 32-year tenure that funding for the office has exceeded P400 million.

“Of course, we are happy but at the same time, there is a challenge. We will work hard to deliver the right direction for the province,” Saragena said.

The proposal is currently undergoing deliberation and review by the Executive Department before it is finalized and submitted to the Provincial Board for legislative scrutiny and approval.

If approved, the budget will represent a significant increase from the office’s P365-million allocation in 2026.

During her 2026 State of the Province Address (Sopa) on Monday, August 31, Governor Pamela Baricuatro highlighted her administration’s strategy for agricultural sustainability.

“We have proposed a much bigger budget to ensure that our farmers and fisherfolk receive the support they need—not only to survive each season, but to produce more, earn more, and build more secure futures for their families,” Baricuatro said.

Baricuatro outlined plans to invest in seeds, equipment, irrigation, post-harvest facilities, market access, and modern agricultural technologies.

Provincial food hubs will also be strengthened to connect producers directly with buyers, reducing waste and ensuring farmers retain a larger portion of their earnings.

“Our goal is clear: to make Cebu more productive, more food-secure, and less dependent on supplies from outside the province,” Baricuatro said, noting that food security is tied to health, livelihoods, poverty reduction, and human dignity.

Recent Capitol initiatives aimed at supporting agricultural production across the province include the construction of five small farm reservoirs in five local government units (LGUs), the establishment of five corn-processing sheds, the distribution of 46 walk-behind tractors to 46 LGUs, and the opening of 45 hectares of land for production.

The latter reduced farmers’ land-preparation expenses by up to 90 percent. For fisheries, the provincial government installed 18 high-density polyethylene (HDPE) fish cages across 18 LGUs and distributed 248 fish-aggregating devices. It also plans to install 60 additional fish cages.

For livestock and backyard farming, the Capitol distributed 240 goats and 120 carabaos with plows across 10 LGUs. It also treated or vaccinated 5,329 livestock and distributed 62,480 vegetable seed packs to 4,800 households.

To improve market access, four People’s Markets are currently being built in Medellin, Poro, Carcar City, and Danao City.

The Capitol also launched Agrilink-Cebu, an online platform designed to connect consumers directly with local agricultural producers, alongside the Bigay-Bigas sa Masa program, which distributed 10 kilograms of rice each to 312,500 beneficiaries.

Baricuatro emphasized that the ultimate measure of food security is ensuring that every Cebuano family can consistently put nutritious food on the table. (CDF)