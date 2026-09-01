Cebu air quality worsens to ‘very unhealthy’ amid Indonesia forest fires

He said the incident involves the transboundary movement of pollutants from one place to another.

He added that as long as the forest fires continue and the prevailing habagat winds persist, the poor air quality could possibly extend over the coming days.

Calupig said a similar incident occurred around October 2015, which also coincided with the habagat season.

The latest AQI reading was recorded at 12 p.m.

Authorities are expected to issue further advisories and continue monitoring if the air quality continues to deteriorate.

While the AQI of 172 was recorded at the Talisay monitoring station, Calupig said this does not necessarily mean that the poor air quality is centralized in the area.

He said other areas, including Metro Cebu, may also be affected and that the pollutants could reach Camotes Island depending on the wind direction. (DPC)