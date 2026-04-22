Cebu air slightly clears after days of haze

AIR quality in Metro Cebu improved to a “fair” rating on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, after the air quality index (AQI) dropped significantly from its weekend peak.

However, despite the improvement, the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7 said the AQI of 98 as of Wednesday remains at the upper end of the “fair” range, meaning sensitive groups could still experience slight health effects.

The EMB 7 reported that air quality significantly improved from a peak AQI of 199 on Sunday, April 19, when conditions reached “very unhealthy” levels, as the haze that lingered for nearly a week largely dissipated.

The agency attributed the improvement to stronger winds and natural ventilation, which helped disperse accumulated fine particulate matter (PM2.5).

PM2.5, the main pollutant, refers to fine particles measuring 2.5 micrometers or smaller that can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream.

The pollution episode began with a spike as early as April 13, with air quality deteriorating to “unhealthy for sensitive groups” by Friday, April 17, before worsening over the weekend.

By Monday, April 20, the AQI slightly eased to 177 before further improving to 98 by Tuesday, April 22.

The EMB 7 said the haze was primarily caused by localized emissions such as vehicle exhaust, road dust, industrial activities, and small-scale fires, combined with hot weather and weak winds that created a “zero-dispersion” effect, trapping pollutants in the air.

At its peak on Sunday, April 19, PM2.5 concentrations reached 50.3 micrograms per cubic meter, exceeding the 35-microgram safety limit and posing health risks, especially to vulnerable groups.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health Central Visayas issued a health advisory on Tuesday, April 21, after four days of haze, warning that the air quality could affect all individuals, particularly children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions.

The agency urged the public to limit outdoor exposure, ensure proper ventilation, wear protective masks when necessary, and seek medical attention if symptoms occur.

Despite the improvement, the EMB 7 advised sensitive groups to limit prolonged outdoor activity, while the general public may resume normal activities but remain alert for symptoms such as coughing or throat irritation.

It also urged residents to help sustain improved conditions by avoiding open burning, reducing vehicle emissions, and reporting fires, noting that pollution could build up again if stagnant conditions return. / CDF