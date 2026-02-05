Cebu airport passenger traffic up 15% in January

ABOITIZ-RUN Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) handled a record 1.3 million passengers in January, up 15 percent from a year earlier, driven by strong travel demand and higher international traffic.

Strong start to 2026

The January total was the highest monthly passenger traffic in the airport’s history, according to airport officials. The figure rose from 1.1 million passengers in January last year.

Domestic passenger traffic increased 12 percent year on year, while international traffic jumped 25 percent. Officials said the numbers show sustained demand for travel to and from Cebu.

Sinulog, new routes boost traffic

The growth was partly due to the arrival of tourists and returning overseas Filipinos during the Sinulog Festival. It was also supported by expanded international connections after new routes opened and more foreign airlines began flying to Cebu.

In 2025, MCIA opened eight new routes and added new carriers. These included Jetstar Airways, Vietnam Airlines, Firefly Airlines and Aero K. The additions strengthened Cebu’s links to regional and long-haul markets.

“This exceptional start to 2026 is a testament to the growing demand for Cebu as a global destination and a key transit hub,” said Athanasios Titonis, chief executive officer of Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corp.

“Our strategy of expanding the network — bringing in new airline partners and opening direct links to cities such as Hanoi, Cheongju, Brisbane and Macau — is delivering results. We remain focused on sustaining this momentum while ensuring a seamless and welcoming passenger experience,” Titonis added.

Gateway role seen to grow

Julius G. Neri Jr., general manager and chief executive officer of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority said the results reflect close cooperation between the government and private sector.

“These figures highlight Cebu’s role as an ideal gateway to the Philippines. We are optimistic that this growth trajectory will continue as we expand access to more global destinations,” Neri said.

As the country’s second-busiest airport, MCIA is strengthening Cebu’s position as a regional hub. Initiatives such as CEBConnects aim to make transfers easier for connecting passengers, while more route launches and infrastructure upgrades are planned for 2026 to support rising traffic. / KOC