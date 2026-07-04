Cebu allots P12.7M for maternal, child nutrition

THE Cebu Provincial Health Office (PHO) is set to distribute nutrient-dense food packs, milk and nutritional supplements to thousands of mothers and toddlers under its first province-wide feeding program.

In an interview with the media on Thursday, July 2, 2026, PHO head Sheila Faciol said that the program is currently in the procurement phase.

The health office is finalizing the procurement of supplies for 160,000 children aged six to 23 months.

The Province allocated P6.4 million to cover a 120-day feeding period for this age group.

An additional P6.25 million was earmarked for a 90-day nutrition program for 125,000 pregnant women, who will receive milk and nutritional supplements.

Faciol said the intervention aims to protect the health of both mothers and infants during the first 1,000 days of life, a critical period for child growth and development.

Poor maternal nutrition often results in undernourished infants or babies who are small for their gestational age, she said.

Beneficiaries were identified using the 2025 Operation Timbang records submitted by local Rural Health Units.

Instead of distributing traditional relief items such as instant noodles or canned sardines, the Province will provide ready-to-eat food packs formulated by nutritionist-dietitians to meet specific caloric and nutritional requirements.

While individual local government units in Cebu have long implemented their own nutrition initiatives, this marks the first time the provincial government has directly funded and managed a targeted feeding program for pregnant women and young children.

The intensified nutrition drive is supported by the World Bank, with plans to expand the program to selected areas in the future.

Data from the 2025 health census showed Cebu Province has 372,272 children under five years old.

Overall malnutrition rates in the province have steadily declined over the years. According to the latest PHO records for children aged 0 to 59 months, stunting affected 7.39 percent (20,659 children), underweight 3.11 percent (8,672), overweight or obesity 2.11 percent (5,910), and wasting 1.13 percent (3,142).

The PHO is awaiting the final 2026 health reports to assess further progress in the province’s nutritional status. / CDF