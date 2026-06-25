Cebu anti-drug agencies face mounting demand for community rehab programs

ANTI-DRUG authorities in Cebu face mounting pressure to expand community-based rehabilitation and prevention programs as requests from local governments continue to outpace available manpower.

During the "Kapihan Kontra Droga" forum on Thursday, June 25, 2026, officials from the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CPADAC), the Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (Cosap), and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) discussed the challenges confronting anti-drug programs. They highlighted the growing demand for capacity-building and community-based rehabilitation services among local government units (LGUs).

CPADAC Health Education and Promotion Officer III Noelie Iglupas-Yañez reiterated that the council aims to empower LGUs through community-based programs and capacity-building initiatives.

“One of the challenges is the increasing number of requests for capacity building initiatives from barangays. The agency aims to LGUs through these programs and has been providing training to help them implement Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation Programs (CBDRP) activities,” Iglupas-Yañez said.

To strengthen local intervention efforts through CBDRPs, she added that the council is working to increase the number of trained interventionists and service providers. This expansion will allow individuals who use drugs to more easily access rehabilitation and support services within their respective barangays.

Meanwhile, CPADAC is addressing the growing demand for anti-drug interventions by implementing a coordinated calendar of activities across the province’s 50 LGUs.

The council noted that prevention programs, screening activities, support services, and strengthened partnerships with law enforcement agencies are expected to enhance the delivery of anti-drug services across communities.

PDEA 7 Acting Provincial Officer Investigation Agent III Jonay Cuayzon also underscored the need for increased public awareness regarding the dangers of drug abuse.

“We are strengthening our efforts to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse because there are many pressing issues today, especially with the strong influence of social media. It is important that we also increase our efforts to educate young people about the dangers of using illegal drugs and the consequences they may face in the future if they become involved in them. That is why we continue to intensify our awareness campaigns in schools, workplaces, and communities,” Cuayzon said.

Although no estimate was provided regarding the number of people involved in illegal drug use, Cosap Executive Director Greg Rodriguez assured the public that drug prevention programs remain ongoing.

“But we are continuing our programs to make sure that it is not only an anti-drug abuse operation itself, but the importance of our activities and advocacy,” Rodriguez said.

Under Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, Cosap serves as the implementing arm of the Cebu City Anti-Drug Abuse Council, aiming to address the root causes of substance abuse and achieve tangible progress in rehabilitation.

As part of the monthlong commemoration, PDEA 7, alongside partner agencies CPADAC and Cosap, has been conducting drug abuse prevention education campaigns, drug-free workplace programs, and school- and community-based awareness activities across Cebu.

These initiatives will continue through the end of June. (Mi Kizziah Reeve Tantog, UP Cebu intern)