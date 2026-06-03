Cebu approves 'Right to Care' program

“Because when life gets difficult, what matters is not labels. What matters is who shows up. Who stays. Who cares,” she added.

Following the announcement, the Capitol was lit in rainbow colors as the governor, alongside Mayor Nestor Archival, opened the Cebu Pride Festival 2026, with the executive order positioned as a key policy highlight of the event.

The order addresses persistent gaps in hospital and government systems that affect LGBTQIA+ individuals, common-law partners, and people in non-traditional family arrangements, particularly during medical emergencies, confinement, and access to social assistance.

It recognizes designated care relationships for administrative and social protection purposes and affirms equal treatment regardless of sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, or sex characteristics (SOGIESC).

To implement the policy, the province will create a Right to Care Card and Registry under the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office, in coordination with the Provincial Health Office and the Provincial Gender and Development Office. The system will allow voluntary registration of care partners, issuance of identification or certification, and integration into emergency contact and support systems.

It also provides referral pathways for social protection services, psychosocial support, and information campaigns on caregiving arrangements.

Under the policy, and subject to hospital rules and patient consent, validated cardholders may accompany patients in provincial and district hospitals, receive medical updates when authorized, and take part in care discussions where permitted. They may also serve as emergency contacts and assist in processing social welfare or emergency assistance.

All provincial and district hospitals are directed to implement the program and ensure non-discrimination based on SOGIESC, marital status, or family structure.

Funding will be drawn from existing Gender and Development (GAD), social welfare, and public health budgets, with implementing guidelines to be issued within 60 days. The governor also encouraged local governments in Cebu to adopt similar measures.

For residents, the policy has immediate practical implications.

Francis Pesons, 40, said it allows partners to step in during medical emergencies when needed. His partner, 44-year-old Euniemar Cemine, said it is especially important for those without nearby family support.

“We’re thankful that Governor Pam signed that Executive Order… I’m happy my partner can decide for me medically,” Cemine said.

For 30-year-old Cheska Galore, the measure formalizes what had often been informal arrangements.

“Finally, naa nay Executive Order… pwede nami mo-represent in behalf sa among family,” she said.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Kelle Smith, in an eight-year relationship, said it provides a clearer sense of security in emergencies. “We now feel secured, valued, and seen,” she said.

With EO 29, Cebu introduces a structured framework for recognizing caregiving relationships, translating informal reliance into an administratively supported system within provincial health and social services. (Lucrece Gian Mae O. Lausa/CNU intern)