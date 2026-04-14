Cebu archbishop backs Pontiff vs Trump tirade

The archbishop said he fully agrees with the Pope as he is speaking the truth on the devastation brought by war to people.

"For every war, every act of violence, every unjust decision always has a face-the face of a child who cries, a mother who mourns, a family that is broken. This is what the Holy Father sees. This is what moves his heart," Uy said.

He said Trump should realize that the message of the Pontiff was not against the US president but rather his aspirations for humanity.

"When he raises his voice, it is not to condemn persons, but to challenge actions, especially those that lead to suffering, injustice, and war. In the tradition of the prophets, his words may sound uncomfortable, even unsettling, but they are born from love: love for humanity, and especially for the most vulnerable," said Uy.

Earlier, Pope Leo XIV called on the faithful to pray for peace and demand an end to the war in the Middle East from their political leaders.

In response, Trump described Pope Leo as being "weak on crime," and "terrible for foreign policy," while adding that he is not a fan of the American Pontiff.

'Messianic' Trump

For his part, former Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) president Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David slammed Trump over his recent post on social media portraying himself as "Christ-like healer" of men.

In a social media post, David assailed Trump's post by describing the US leader as being "messianic," as he is supposedly both a religious and political leader.

"The fusion creates a message of messianic nationalism, where political leadership is framed in almost religious, redemptive terms," said David.

"The imagery does not merely try to inspire confidence, it sacralizes political authority," he added.

The Cardinal said seeing oneself as such is dangerous as it blurs the line between the Kingdom of God and the kingdoms of this world, as well as between Christ the Savior and any human ruler.

"What makes this powerful is also what makes it dangerous. It blurs a line that the Christian tradition has always tried to guard carefully," said David.

He said such a scenario already happened in the past with nothing positive coming out of it.

"History has shown that when political figures begin to occupy messianic space, the consequences for truth, accountability, and even faith itself can become deeply problematic," said David.

In his social media post, Trump depicted himself as some reminiscent of Jesus Christ with a glowing sky with angelic figures in the background while he is attending to an ill human being.

The post of Trump comes in the wake of his recent tirade against Pope Leo XIV after the Pontiff spoke out against the ongoing war in the Middle East. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)