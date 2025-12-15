Cebu archbishop calls for united, citizen-led anti-corruption advocacy

CEBU Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy has called for a united, citizen-led approach to combating corruption, stressing that reform advocates should work as partners—not as enemies—of government institutions.

In a statement posted on Monday, December 15, 2025, on his Facebook page “Maymay sa Magbalantay,” Uy outlined what he described as a “humble proposal” for a unified anti-corruption advocacy involving citizens, civil society groups, faith communities, and government stakeholders.

Uy emphasized that anti-corruption efforts should aim to strengthen public institutions rather than destabilize them, noting that corruption harms the poor the most and thrives in weak systems and public silence.

He proposed greater citizen vigilance and transparency, particularly at the local level, including training volunteers to monitor public projects, helping communities understand public records, and encouraging the lawful reporting of irregularities.

“This is not vigilantism,” Uy said, describing citizen monitoring as an expression of responsible citizenship.

The archbishop also underscored the importance of values formation and ethical education, especially among the youth, public servants, faith leaders, and business groups, saying that while laws punish corruption, values help prevent it.

Uy further urged support for systemic reforms such as digitalization to reduce discretion, stronger access to information, whistleblower protection, and measures that make accountability the norm.

He also called for the protection of whistleblowers and truth-tellers, while stressing that truth must be communicated with accuracy, fairness, and charity—not vengeance.

At the same time, Uy encouraged reform advocates to recognize and affirm integrity in government, saying that acknowledging good governance helps strengthen ethical leadership.

The Cebu prelate said the fight against corruption is a long-term moral and spiritual struggle that requires perseverance, unity, and hope, rather than anger alone.

“As a shepherd, my role is to remind us that the fight against corruption concerns the soul of our nation,” Uy said.