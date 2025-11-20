Cebu archbishop calls on Cebuanos to stand for justice, join ‘Walk for Integrity’

CEBU Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy urged Cebuanos on Thursday, November 20, 2025, to show their love for the country and Cebu by standing for justice and peacefully calling out corruption and wrongdoing.

In a message posted on his Facebook page, “Maymay sa Magbalantay,” the archbishop invited the public to the “Walk for Integrity and Good Governance” on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

He said the event will start with a Mass at 2 p.m. at Sto. Rosario Church in Cebu City, followed by a walk to Fuente Osmeña Circle, where a short program will be held.

“Kinahanglan mulihok ta. Magpakabana ta... Mugawas ta anang adlawa… Isip katawhan nga matuohon sa Diyos. Isip malinawon nga mga tawo, mugawas ta, magpadayag alang sa kabag-ohan sa atong nasud,” he said.

(We need to take action. We must show concern… We should come out on that day… As people who believe in God, as peaceful citizens, we will come out and express ourselves for the reform of our nation.)

He said the people should stand for justice, with the hope that those involved in government corruption will be identified, investigated, and punished.

“Panawagan nato alang sa hustisya -- unta ang mga nagbinuang masikop, mahibaw-an, maimbestiga, madakop ug unta ang ilang kinawat nga dako mauli aron mapuslan sa katawhan,” he said.

(Our call is for justice — that those who deceived us be held accountable, identified, investigated, and arrested, and that the wealth they stole be recovered so it can benefit the people.)

"Di ta magpabilin nga ingon ani. Panahon na nga atong tawgon ang sayop ug sala. Panahon na nga atong himuon nga makauulaw ang dautang buhat sa korapsyon. Dili siya butang nga angay lang natong dawaton. Dili na. Enough na. Tama na. This time, kada usa nato ug atong mga kabataan, ato nang pasabton, padunggon nga kaning korapsyon usa ka makauulaw kaayo,” Uy added.

(We must not remain like this. It is time to call out what is wrong and sinful. It is time to make the evil acts of corruption shameful. It is not something we should simply accept. No more. Enough is enough. This time, each of us and our children must be taught and made to understand that corruption is truly disgraceful.)

Archbishop Uy’s call comes amid a growing public outcry over alleged corruption in government projects, including flood control initiatives that have drawn national attention in recent months.

Thousands of Filipinos, including members of various religious and civic groups, have staged rallies to demand accountability from officials accused of mishandling public funds.

On November 16-17, the Iglesia ni Cristo held the “Rally for Transparency and a Better Democracy” at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila, as it called for justice, accountability, and transparency in the government's conduct of investigation on the anomalous flood control projects in the Philippines.

Archbishop Uy’s appeal on Thursday, November 20, echoed these nationwide calls for transparency and good governance, emphasizing peaceful and lawful civic action as a way for citizens to defend justice.

“Let’s go out and express ourselves, our love for our country, our love for our province of Cebu,” he said. (LRM)