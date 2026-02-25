Cebu archbishop: Promise of Edsa revolution unfulfilled

FORTY years after Filipinos ousted a dictator, Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy said the country remains trapped in corruption, political patronage, political dynasties and personality-driven politics, warning that the promise of Edsa has yet to be fulfilled.

Uy delivered the message during his homily on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, as part of the 40th anniversary commemoration of the Edsa People Power Revolution organized by Supakk 2.0, a Cebu-based anti-corruption coalition.

“The 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution was a moment of national awakening… Mga igsoon ko, 40 na katuig ang nilabay apan ang panawagan sa Edsa, nagpabiling bililhon karun,” Uy said, stressing that the historic uprising was not merely a chapter in history but a continuing call to conscience.

He warned that the country’s freedom remains at risk, saying many Filipinos are still not free from poverty and broken systems.

“Nganu? Tungod kay ang atong kagawasan namiligro man gihapon,” he said, adding that political patronage persists and that the poor are often pacified with short-term aid instead of sustainable livelihood.

The archbishop criticized what he described as “politics of personalities,” where voters choose familiar names without scrutinizing competence or integrity.

“Ang mga botante mupili ra sa mga sikat ug nailhan sa way pagsusi kung kini duna bay nahibaw-an ug kini dili ba kawatan,” he said.

Uy also denounced political dynasties, saying power remains concentrated in a few families. “Mura ba og ang gahom mahimong ikabilin sa mga anak.”

He further pointed to inequality in the justice system, where, he said, the poor are easily imprisoned while the wealthy often evade punishment.

“Daghan pa karun ang biktima sa di maki-angayon nga justice system… samtang daghang mga dunahan ang makalingkawas ug dili masilutan,” he said.

Corruption, he added, continues to plague the country.

“Wala pa gyud ta maluwas sa dakong problema sa korupsiyon. Ang pagpangawkaw wala lang magpadayon, nagkagrabe pa hinuon,” Uy said.

The 1986 uprising, which toppled dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. through largely peaceful mass protests along Epifanio de los Santos Avenue, is widely regarded as one of the largest nonviolent demonstrations in history.

Uy urged Filipinos to see the anniversary not just as remembrance but as a renewed commitment to moral responsibility and accountable leadership, echoing the coalition’s anti-corruption advocacy. (CDF)