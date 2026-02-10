Cebu Archbishop urges Catholic schools to observe EDSA 40 holiday

CEBU Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy is calling on Catholic schools and universities to pause regular classes on February 25, 2026, to honor the 40th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution. Rather than a typical day off, the Archbishop envisions a day dedicated to learning about the values of faith, courage, and unity that defined the historic peaceful protest.

Meaningful reflection

The request follows an appeal from the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP) and the CBCP-Episcopal Commission on Catholic Education to suspend classes nationwide. In a statement shared Tuesday, Feb. 10, on his Facebook page, Maymay sa Magbalantay, Archbishop Uy clarified that the holiday is not an invitation to do nothing.

“This is not meant to be a day of inactivity, but a day intentionally dedicated to reflection, civic formation, and renewed commitment to the values that EDSA so powerfully embodied,” he said.

More than just politics

Archbishop Uy described EDSA as a "spiritual and moral awakening" rather than just a political event. He believes Catholic schools have a "sacred duty" to help students develop their moral and civic awareness, especially in a time where historical facts are often questioned or changed.

He noted that EDSA remains an “unfinished movement.” This means every new generation must continue to stand up for truth, justice, and the dignity of every person.

Creative ways to remember

Instead of sitting in traditional lectures, the Archbishop encouraged schools to get creative. He suggested several activities to replace regular classes, including:

Prayer services and recollections

Open forums and classroom discussions

Film screenings and community conversations

Faith and citizenship

The push for a school holiday comes as the national government has stepped back from formal celebrations. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has removed February 25 from the list of non-working holidays for two years in a row. Unlike Ninoy Aquino Day, there is currently no law that requires the date to be an official holiday every year.

Archbishop Uy emphasized that for students, "faith is not separate from citizenship." He believes that being a good Christian also means being a responsible and brave citizen who stays alert to what is happening in the country.

A growing movement

Cebu’s Catholic schools are not alone in this effort. So far, more than 50 schools across the Philippines have already announced they will suspend classes on Feb. 25. By turning the 40th anniversary into a day of action and reflection, leaders hope to ensure the lessons of the past continue to guide the leaders of the future.