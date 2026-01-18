Cebu Archbishop urges unity over partisan politics

STRESSING on the dangers of excessive politicking, Cebu Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy said that personality-driven politics continues to weaken unity and slow social progress, as he urged leaders and the faithful to anchor unity on shared values inspired by the Santo Niño.

Uy made the statement during his homily at the 6 a.m. Pontifical Mass on Sunday, January 18, 2026, for the Fiesta Señor at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu where he presided over the celebration for the first time as Cebu archbishop following his installation in September.

“Diha sa gobyerno, kon ang mga pangulo walay kahiusahan, mag-antos ang katilingban. Too much politicking is a major reason why we have not progressed until now (In government, when leaders are not united, society suffers. Too much politicking is a major reason why we have not progressed until now),” Uy said.

He said unity becomes destructive when it is shaped by partisan loyalty rather than faith, explaining that political divisions often lead people to reject good initiatives from rivals while tolerating mistakes committed by allies.

“When joy is shared, it becomes doubled. When grief is shared, it is cut into half,” he said. “Apan kon dili magkahiusa, ang sayon mahimong lisod, ug ang lisod mahimong grabe kalisod (But if there is no unity, what is easy becomes difficult, and what is difficult becomes extremely hard).”

Such behavior, he said, harms governance and the wider community.

Drawing from the Fiesta Señor theme, “In Santo Niño, we are one,” Uy stressed that unity grounded in faith allows communities to share both joy and suffering, making challenges easier to bear.

He noted that disunity, on the other hand, magnifies difficulties and creates further divisions.

The archbishop said this lack of cohesion is evident in government, where the absence of unity among leaders results in social hardship.

“Kon ang pangulo dili nato kapartido, wala tay makita nga maayo. Ang tanan niyang buhaton atong sawayon. Bisan kon maayo, atong dauton kay kontra partido (If the leader does not belong to our party, we see nothing good in them. Everything they do, we criticize. Even if it is good, we discredit it because they are from the opposing party),” he said.

“Apan kon partido gani, wa pod tay makita’ng daotan. Bisan sayop ug maot ang gibuhat, atong labanan kay atoang kauban. That is very bad. Where distraction is the motive, even unity is dangerous (But if they belong to our own party, we also see nothing wrong. Even if what they did is incorrect or bad, we still defend it because they are on our side. That is very bad. Where distraction is the motive, even unity is dangerous),” he added.

He said politicking distracts leaders from serving the people and addressing real problems.

Uy ended his message by calling on political and government leaders to set aside partisan interests and work together for the common good of Cebu, guided by the values embodied by the Santo Niño.

“Let us encourage our political and government leaders to unite and work together for the good of Cebu,” he said. (CDF)