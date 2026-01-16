Cebu archbishop visits Binaliw trash site

EXACTLY a week since the collapse at the Binaliw landfill, Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy personally visited and offered a Holy Mass at the site in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City.

In a social media post late Thursday, January 15, 2026, the Archdiocese of Cebu reported the visit of Uy at the Binaliw landfill to be with the families of the victims of the tragedy.

"At the site of the tragedy, the good Archbishop offered a Holy Mass for the eternal repose of those who lost their lives, lifting them to God's loving mercy," said the Cebu archdiocese.

"He also prayed for strength, comfort, and hope for the grieving families and for all those deeply affected by the disaster," it added.

Uy was accompanied in the landfill by personnel of the Cebu Caritas Inc., with an aim to provide aid to the affected families.

"Archbishop Abet led the distribution of relief goods to the survivors, while expressing the Church's closeness and solidarity with them in their time of sorrow," said the Cebu archdiocese.

Last week, the mountain of garbage in the Cebu City facility collapsed and trapped some 50 of its workers underneath.

On Friday, January 16, the entire Cebu City observed the "Day of Mourning" as the death toll rose to 25 while 11 are still missing and 18 others injured. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)