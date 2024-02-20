Cebu

Cebu Archdiocese asserts ownership of Boljoon church panels

MANILA. The National Museum of the Philippines received this series of early 19th century panels depicting the founder of the Augustinian Order from private collectors Edwin and Aileen Bautista.
MANILA. The National Museum of the Philippines received this series of early 19th century panels depicting the founder of the Augustinian Order from private collectors Edwin and Aileen Bautista.Photo from NMP

THE Archdiocese of Cebu called for the immediate return of the “stolen” panels of Boljoon church that were donated to the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) last February 14, 2024.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma said in a statement issued Tuesday, February 20, that there is no official record of any request for approval to deconsecrate the panels for removal, highlighting a violation of the Code of Canon Law, which stipulates the duty of administrators to safeguard church goods.

“These panels were removed without permission from the Local Ordinary at the time, my predecessor, His Eminence Ricardo J. Cardinal Vidal,” said Palma.

"Their illegal removal constitutes a sacrilege," he added, emphasizing the sacred nature of the panels as integral to the church's patrimony and missionary work.

MANILA. The National Museum of the Philippines received this series of early 19th century panels depicting the founder of the Augustinian Order from private collectors Edwin and Aileen Bautista.
National Museum open to dialogue with Cebu officials over 'stolen' 19th century panels

He said while he understands the NMP’s desire to exhibit the panels to the general public, “we have to assert the sacral nature of these panels.”

“They should never have been treated, then or now, as mere artworks for exhibition in museums, much less for private appreciation by the collectors who purchased them. For these panels are considered in the ecclesial rite as tools of evangelization,” Palma said.

MANILA. The National Museum of the Philippines received this series of early 19th century panels depicting the founder of the Augustinian Order from private collectors Edwin and Aileen Bautista.
Gwen: Return Cebu's cultural heritage

He added that the Archdiocese of Cebu is open for a constructive dialogue with the NMP and other parties concerned. (KJF)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph