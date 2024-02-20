Cebu Archdiocese asserts ownership of Boljoon church panels

THE Archdiocese of Cebu called for the immediate return of the “stolen” panels of Boljoon church that were donated to the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) last February 14, 2024.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma said in a statement issued Tuesday, February 20, that there is no official record of any request for approval to deconsecrate the panels for removal, highlighting a violation of the Code of Canon Law, which stipulates the duty of administrators to safeguard church goods.

“These panels were removed without permission from the Local Ordinary at the time, my predecessor, His Eminence Ricardo J. Cardinal Vidal,” said Palma.

"Their illegal removal constitutes a sacrilege," he added, emphasizing the sacred nature of the panels as integral to the church's patrimony and missionary work.