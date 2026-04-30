Cebu Archdiocese eyes ‘big’ centennial celebration, possible papal visit in 2034

The archbishop shared his prayers that the roman pontiff, Pope Leo XIV, may also be present during or even earlier than the 2034 celebration.

He said that along with his prayer for the pope to come to Cebu, he also prayed for the beatification of Bishop Teofilo Camomot.

Uy said the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines has been sending invitations to the pope to visit the country.

He also said that the invitation sent to the pope has been an “open” invitation, wherein the pope can decide whenever he wants to visit.

“Open invitation para siya ra gyud ang atoang tagaan og freedom for the right time sa iyahang pagduaw diri sa Cebu,” the archbishop explained.

However, for the 2034 jubilee year, Uy acknowledged that there has been no detailed plans yet on the years leading to 2034 by the Coordinating Council for Synodal Transformation (C-Cost).

According to the archbishop, the C-Cost is the core group composed of clergy and lay leaders tasked with planning, implementing, and evaluating programs across parishes.

He said it would be C-Cost who will prepare programs leading up to 2034.

Uy said the “big” celebration may not refer to grandeur ones. He said “big” means the entire involvement of the Archdiocese, especially the public.

“By that time, atong iampo nga anang panahona ang atoang Archdiocese of Cebu mahimo gyud siyang fully alive church,” said Uy.

He said a fully alive church is when the people have grasped their faith, celebrated their faith with joy, and had witnessed and lived their faith.

He said these are the elements of a fully alive church. (JPS)