Cebu Archdiocese mourns priest’s death

THE Archdiocese of Cebu has announced the death of Rev. Fr. Decoroso “Cocoy” Olmilla and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of one of its ordained priests.

In an official statement, the Archdiocese said an investigation found Olmilla’s “untimely demise” was a suicide due to a collapse in his mental health.

Cebu Archbishop Alberto S. Uy described the findings as revealing an “unexpected tragic end.” He thanked local authorities for their assistance in the careful examination of the circumstances surrounding the priest’s death.

Church officials called on the public to pray for the late priest and to allow his family the privacy they need as they grieve.

The Archdiocese also asked forgiveness for any pain or confusion that the incident may have caused among the faithful, emphasizing that God’s mercy remains greater than human failures.

Archbishop Uy reiterated the Catholic Church’s stand on the sanctity of life, stressing that no one has the right to take away what God has given.

“Every life is sacred,” Uy said, as he called for compassion during this most difficult time.

Prior to his death, Fr. Cocoy, 68, served as resident priest at San Fernando Rey Parish in Liloan, northern Cebu.

Over the course of his service to the Archdiocese of Cebu, he was assigned to several parishes, including the Archdiocesan Shrine of San Roque in Mambaling, the Archdiocesan Shrine of Santa Ana in Barili, St. Joseph the Patriarch Parish in Mabolo, St. Francis Xavier Parish in Alegria, and St. Joseph the Husband of Mary Parish in Tayud, Consolacion. / ABC