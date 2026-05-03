Cebu Archdiocese targets fully alive status for 2034

CEBU Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy said the public may expect big celebrations for the local church’s centennial anniversary in 2034, including the possible attendance of the pope.

The Archdiocese of Cebu celebrated its 92nd anniversary on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, marking over nine decades since its elevation.

“Can you imagine a hundred years of grace? This is more than just a celebration,” Uy said in a press conference on Tuesday, hours before he presented his State of the Archdiocese Address.

Papal invitation

The archbishop said he prays that the Roman Catholic pontiff, Pope Leo XIV, will attend the 2034 celebration or visit even earlier. Along with his prayers for the pope, he said he also seeks the beatification of Bishop Teofilo Camomot.

Uy said the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has sent an open invitation to the pope to visit the country. He said the invitation allows the pope to decide on the best time for a visit to Cebu.

“Open invitation para siya ra gyud ang atoang tagaan og freedom for the right time sa iyahang pagduaw diri sa Cebu (It is an open invitation so we can give him the freedom to choose the right time for his visit here in Cebu),” the archbishop said.

However, Uy said the Coordinating Council for Synodal Transformation (C-cost) has not yet drafted detailed plans for the years leading to the 2034 jubilee. The C-cost is a core group of clergy and lay leaders tasked with planning and evaluating programs across parishes.

He said the council will be responsible for preparing the specific programs leading up to the centennial celebration. Uy said the “big” celebration does not necessarily refer to grand events but emphasizes the total involvement of

the public.

“By that time, atong iampo nga anang panahona ang atoang Archdiocese of Cebu mahimo gyud siyang fully alive church (By that time, let us pray that our Archdiocese of Cebu will truly become a fully alive church),” Uy said.

He said a fully alive church exists when the people grasp and celebrate their faith with joy while witnessing and living it. These elements, according to the archbishop, define the core mission of the upcoming jubilee. / JPS