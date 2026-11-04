Cebu Art Book Fair 2026 brings a weekend of books, art and music

Paper meets purpose as the Cebu Art Book Fair (CABF) returns for its fifth edition from Nov. 13 to 15, 2026, bringing more than 120 exhibitors to The Kabilin Center under the theme “Init/Igang.” The theme draws attention to the intensifying El Niño phenomenon, expected to reach very strong levels toward the end of 2026, and seeks to spark conversations on how individuals and communities adapt to a changing environment.

Set in Cebu City, this year’s fair offers a lineup of zines, art books, talks, tours and live performances to reinforce its identity as a welcoming space for seasoned publishers and curious first-timers alike.

A regional bridge for independent print

Established in 2022, CABF was created to address a persistent challenge for independent creators: finding a physical platform to publish, exhibit and sell alternative print works. Over the years, it has grown into a hub for chapbooks, posters, poetry collections, comics and self-published visual art.

This year’s timing is strategic. Positioned within the Southeast Asian independent publishing circuit, CABF serves as a key stop for traveling creators and regional art book communities.

“CABF is for everyone. We want to create a space where people can bring their work, meet others who share their interests and discover possibilities they may not have considered before,” said Marc Abuan, co-founder and fair director, who works alongside co-founder and fair director Mark Deutsch and event director Kimberly Ng.

Lowering the barrier to entry

Unlike traditional commercial expos, CABF charges exhibitors no table fees. Instead, the fair takes a modest percentage of sales and is sustained by community-led admission fees.

This policy has opened doors for non-traditional creators across the region. Alongside professional artists and visual designers, past and present exhibitors include doctors, teachers, programmers and bankers — showing that anyone with a story can participate in print culture.

“The Kabilin Center is pleased to serve as a venue for CABF and we appreciate its efforts to create opportunities for independent artists and publishers to share their work, connect with others and grow Cebu’s creative community,” said Desiree L. Gestiada, program director of CEBloom Operations.

What to expect across the weekend

The program packs exhibitions, panel discussions, guided tours and live acts into a weekend celebration of print culture.

The festivities open on Nov. 13, followed by the official ribbon-cutting ceremony. Highlights include RDSM Craft Studio’s “Print Beyond the Page” workshop and the launch of the Poster Show before the venue closes at 9 p.m.

On Nov. 14, the fair turns toward industry insights with a Book Arts Talk and panel discussion featuring speakers from Subhelic, Artbooks.ph and Everything’s Fine. As afternoon turns to evening, DJ sets by GIRLHAUZ take over the venue until closing.

The weekend concludes on Nov. 15, with a pre-show guided downtown tour led by Prof. Jay Jore. After the doors open, the afternoon program highlights fresh writing with a PAWN PRESS book launch panel moderated by Kat Layno, followed by another book launch featuring author Jona Bering and moderator Cheryl Lyn Villarin. There will be a poetry reading by Small Room Poets at 5 p.m. The fair caps off with the Secret Show, featuring live performances by JuunJuun of Japan’s Yeye Band, Sugarkiss and Mandaue Nights, before officially wrapping up.