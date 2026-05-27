Cebu artist Mac Mafia returns with a sound forged beyond the pandemic era

When one hears the word “outskirts,” the mind often drifts to the quiet, slow-paced province life of the south. However, being far from the capital doesn’t mean a lack of creative fire. Hailing from Ginatilan, Cebu, Scott Divinagracia — known in the music scene as Mac Mafia— is a poetic master of rhythm and beats waiting to be fully rediscovered.
Boasting a wide musical range that spans from lo-fi to boom bap, the 25-year-old artist raps about stories from different walks of life, blending mellow hooks with playful lyricism.
Fans won’t have to wait long for a taste of his evolving sound. His upcoming single, “Halata Masyado,” is set to drop on June 12, 2026. Written for “the vibes,» the track dives
into the emotional fallout of cheating, capturing the precise moment of leaning into that heavy emotion and finally detaching from the pain.
From pandemic playlists to now
Scott’s musical journey began during the pandemic back in 2020. Locked down like the rest of the world, he began releasing songs on YouTube. He quickly gained traction, racking up hits that likely landed in your daily playlists without you even realizing who the face behind the music was — tracks like “Chill Lang,” “Pasensya,” “Usok” and “Biyahe.”
But staying on top required evolution. Scott shared that shifting his sound wasn’t easy, demanding intense dedication to his craft. “The level of writing has to improve, and I really need to listen to a lot of songs,” he said. Shaking off the old, comfortable lo-fi instrumentals to experiment with trap soul was a gradual, challenging process.
“It’s not necessarily a bad thing to adapt with the trendy sounds, but at the same time, you need to keep what makes you unique,” he explained. For Scott, identity is everything — especially as an artist living far from Manila. He champions the need to decentralize the local music industry, proving that groundbreaking hip-hop can emerge from any corner of the Philippines, even the outermost provinces.
Rooted in poetry, the Visayan scene
This grounded authenticity stems from his deep roots. Scott shared that his greatest inspiration of all is his grandfather, a retired Filipino teacher whose extensive poetry writing shaped Scott’s childhood. This familial bond is the reason most of his tracks are penned in Tagalog. However, looking ahead, Scott is challenging himself to write and compose more in Cebuano.
His creative palette further expanded during college. While studying at Silliman University, Scott drew immense inspiration from the local music scene in Dumaguete, Negros Oriental. Connecting with peers like the Parklane Collective, Midnasty and other homegrown island artists helped bridge the Visayan creative landscape.
“It is what gave me the fuel to write songs, as well as writing Bisaya songs,” Scott said. He admires Dumaguete artists for their raw genuineness. “Most of their songs don’t sound fake to listen to, and they are certain of themselves.”
Reasserting the craft
Following a two-year hiatus, Scott began his earnest comeback. His album “6O28,” released on July 11, 2025, served as a way to relearn his pen game and reassert himself into the local hip-hop scene. He followed that momentum with his recent project, “G-TAPES,” which carries a much more assertive, braggart tone.
“It’s just to reaffirm myself. I will always make a point to write and wait for motivation to write,” Scott noted, emphasizing that music has transitioned from a mere hobby into a disciplined, professional work ethic.
When he is in his element, Scott crafts his own beats in the studio alongside his childhood friend, Neo Uy. His creative process is deeply observant, fueled by the world around him. “My antenna is very sensitive to the world,” he said, explaining how he listens to everyday conversations and picks up nuances from people he encounters. As a nocturnal creator, he does his best writing at night. When the rest of the world goes to sleep, the studio’s engine keeps running, often until the morning sun comes up.
Keeping the childlike wonder
Stylistically, Scott looks up to rap heavyweights. He cites Loonie as a major influence for his complex storytelling and conversational lyricism. He also takes cues from Hev Abi’s assertive modern standard, and the classic, iconic smooth vibes of Al James.
As he manages the expectations of his family and growing fanbase, Scott is focused entirely on longevity, consistency and the relentless urge to keep creating. “All will be revealed in due course,” he teased.
For the young, aspiring artists trying to find their voice in the cracks of the map, Mac Mafia offers some heartfelt advice: “Embrace your ideas, no matter how corny they are. But you also need to meditate on all things. You don’t have to accept all ideas because not all ideas are good — you need to filter it.” Ultimately, his blueprint for survival in the music industry relies on a simple, enduring mindset: “Keep that childlike wonder.” S