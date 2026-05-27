Cebu artist Mac Mafia returns with a sound forged beyond the pandemic era

Boasting a wide musical range that spans from lo-fi to boom bap, the 25-year-old artist raps about stories from different walks of life, blending mellow hooks with playful lyricism.

Fans won’t have to wait long for a taste of his evolving sound. His upcoming single, “Halata Masyado,” is set to drop on June 12, 2026. Written for “the vibes,» the track dives

into the emotional fallout of cheating, capturing the precise moment of leaning into that heavy emotion and finally detaching from the pain.

From pandemic playlists to now

Scott’s musical journey began during the pandemic back in 2020. Locked down like the rest of the world, he began releasing songs on YouTube. He quickly gained traction, racking up hits that likely landed in your daily playlists without you even realizing who the face behind the music was — tracks like “Chill Lang,” “Pasensya,” “Usok” and “Biyahe.”

But staying on top required evolution. Scott shared that shifting his sound wasn’t easy, demanding intense dedication to his craft. “The level of writing has to improve, and I really need to listen to a lot of songs,” he said. Shaking off the old, comfortable lo-fi instrumentals to experiment with trap soul was a gradual, challenging process.

“It’s not necessarily a bad thing to adapt with the trendy sounds, but at the same time, you need to keep what makes you unique,” he explained. For Scott, identity is everything — especially as an artist living far from Manila. He champions the need to decentralize the local music industry, proving that groundbreaking hip-hop can emerge from any corner of the Philippines, even the outermost provinces.