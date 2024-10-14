Cebu artists unite for breast cancer awareness

The Philippine Cancer Society (PCS) reports that around 65 percent of breast cancer cases in the Philippines are identified at advanced or late stages, largely due to inadequate treatment and delays in diagnosis. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc., advances in early detection and support are transforming lives, with a remarkable 99 percent, five-year relative survival rate for those diagnosed at the earliest, localized stages.

In Cebu, a beacon of this hope shines through the artistry of The Friday Group Sessionistas (FGS), who have mounted an inspiring exhibit titled “Kaugmaon.” Running from Oct. 10 to 24, 2024 at the 3rd level of the Seaview Wing, this exhibit serves as a heartfelt participation in the pink ribbon movement, celebrating resilience and raising awareness. Early detection can only be made when there is action.

Tina Marie Gandionco, an organizer of the exhibit and a talented artist, shares a profound insight: “There’s a term from doctors where they call it OGK, ‘Only God Knows.’ No matter the outcome, they always encourage friends and families to pray, as they are merely instruments in this journey. The hope for breast cancer survivors tells us a story that the diagnosis is not a death sentence.”

The “Kaugmaon” exhibit features 80 paintings from 30 diverse artists, including FGS members, guest artists and award-winning talents such as Kimsoy Yap, Fred Galan and Celso Pepito. From colorful nature paintings that evoke joy to portraits that reflect struggle and everyday human activities, the art displayed demonstrates the resilience of the human spirit.

In a remarkable show of solidarity, a portion of the proceeds from this exhibit will be donated to the ICanServe Foundation, a Philippines-based advocacy group dedicated to breast cancer survivors and volunteers. This organization co-creates vital breast cancer control programs with local governments, promoting early detection, accurate diagnosis, timely treatment and comprehensive care, including palliative and hospice services.

According to a 2020 report by the Global Cancer Observatory, breast cancer accounts for one in every 10 cancer deaths and is the third leading cause of cancer mortality in the Philippines.

As visitors wander through the exhibit, they are invited to reflect on the stories behind each artwork, to connect with the emotions that surge through every stroke and to embrace the message of hope that unites us all. “Kaugmaon” is a celebration of life, a reminder that even in the face of adversity, hope can bloom and tomorrow can indeed be brighter.